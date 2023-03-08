[WATCH] Fatti's & Moni's celebrates unique way South Africa 'does Italian'
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg - on The Money Show
- Local pasta producer Fatti's and Moni's upbeat new TV spot celebrates the way South Africa enjoys all things Italian.
- McCann's Zetu Damane explains why it is her advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg) picks the latest Fatti's and Moni's TV campaign as her hero.
South African townships have a long love affair with Italian culture she comments, extending to the fashion, the lingo and the la dolce vita lifestyle.
Not to mention the food!
When you are dressed really smart in Alex they say you are dressed "italiano"... and we love the pizza and the pasta... Fatti's and Moni's taps into this cultural insight really beautifully.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
Damane thinks this Fatti's and Moni's spot demonstrates some of the pasta maker's best advertising work ever.
It entrenches the brand into the fabric of South Africa in a beautifully authentic way, she says.
It's rich in the unique ways in which South Africa does Italian. I think many South Africans will resonate with the story, it's really delightful.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
"Who would have thought you could have something that's so South African and equally Italian in one piece!" she concludes.
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques
Source : https://www.facebook.com/fattisandmonis/
