Business confidence slips further, manufacturing most demoralised by power cuts
Motheo Khoaripe interviews RMB economist Siobhan Redford on The Money Show.
- After the news on Tuesday that the economy has shrunk, the latest stats on business confidence add to the sense of gloom in the country.
- Loadshedding and South Africa's failing transport infrastructure are driving the loss of confidence among company CEOs.
The level of business confidence in South Africa slipped further in the first quarter of 2023.
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) dropped to 36 index points in Quarter 1, from 38 in Q4 last year.
While the outcome could have been worse given the severity of power outages and the associated drop-off in business activity, the result is nonetheless disappointing says the Bureau for Economic Research.
RELATED: Economy shrinks in Q4, loadshedding could take us into recession
The first quarter survey was conducted between 8 and 27 February.
It covered just over 1 000 senior executives in the building, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and motor trade sectors.
Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
The results highlight the "incredibly challenging environment" businesses are operating in, with the particularly low number for the manufacturing industry the biggest shock, she says.
It recorded a confidence level of 17 index points, a figure which is rarely seen.
This is a sector that has been hit quite hard not only by loadshedding, but also by issues to do with our rail and our ports... the increased cost of transportation... and then you've got loadshedding once you actually have your componentsSiobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
That is putting pressure on actual manufacturing activities for a number of companies. Even if you do have some kind of energy solution I don't think everybody's been prepared for this persistence and intensity of loadshedding that we've seen and so are probably producing less.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
Businesses are facing increased costs to keep operating even as loadshedding has intensified.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
And then looking at investing to have more stable energy supply, which is then going to increase their costs of production at the same time. It's a tough environment.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
On the upside, the confidence level recorded among building contractors provided some relief.
Redford says that while the number was slightly down, it was close to the long-term average of 45 index points.
We believe this is because there is quite a lot of activity happening... some of it just because we've seen this continued movement towards the Western Cape as semigration after the pandemic continues...Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
This means new builds for residences or even renovations. I think there is also business activity happening for the building sector in the Western Cape.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
She notes that In KwaZulu-Natal there is also a continuation of reconstruction efforts after the devastating floods of last year.
In national terms, the increased demand for energy solutions has also created work in the building industry.
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1802/fizkes180200201/95243049-tired-of-computer-african-businessman-taking-off-glasses-feels-eye-strain-fatigue-after-long-office-.jpg
More from Business
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders
The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as major contributors.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply...
Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out.Read More
'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis
Having functional trains will sustain over 51 000 jobs and add R11 billion to the local economy, according to CoCT research.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar
Four bodies have been found dumped in Macassar recently, locals say it's because criminals can operate under the cover of darkness.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.Read More