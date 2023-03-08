Business confidence slips further, manufacturing most demoralised by power cuts





Motheo Khoaripe interviews RMB economist Siobhan Redford on The Money Show.

After the news on Tuesday that the economy has shrunk, the latest stats on business confidence add to the sense of gloom in the country.

- Loadshedding and South Africa's failing transport infrastructure are driving the loss of confidence among company CEOs.

The level of business confidence in South Africa slipped further in the first quarter of 2023.

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) dropped to 36 index points in Quarter 1, from 38 in Q4 last year.

While the outcome could have been worse given the severity of power outages and the associated drop-off in business activity, the result is nonetheless disappointing says the Bureau for Economic Research.

The first quarter survey was conducted between 8 and 27 February.

It covered just over 1 000 senior executives in the building, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and motor trade sectors.

The results highlight the "incredibly challenging environment" businesses are operating in, with the particularly low number for the manufacturing industry the biggest shock, she says.

It recorded a confidence level of 17 index points, a figure which is rarely seen.

This is a sector that has been hit quite hard not only by loadshedding, but also by issues to do with our rail and our ports... the increased cost of transportation... and then you've got loadshedding once you actually have your components Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

That is putting pressure on actual manufacturing activities for a number of companies. Even if you do have some kind of energy solution I don't think everybody's been prepared for this persistence and intensity of loadshedding that we've seen and so are probably producing less. Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

Businesses are facing increased costs to keep operating even as loadshedding has intensified. Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

And then looking at investing to have more stable energy supply, which is then going to increase their costs of production at the same time. It's a tough environment. Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

On the upside, the confidence level recorded among building contractors provided some relief.

Redford says that while the number was slightly down, it was close to the long-term average of 45 index points.

We believe this is because there is quite a lot of activity happening... some of it just because we've seen this continued movement towards the Western Cape as semigration after the pandemic continues... Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

This means new builds for residences or even renovations. I think there is also business activity happening for the building sector in the Western Cape. Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

She notes that In KwaZulu-Natal there is also a continuation of reconstruction efforts after the devastating floods of last year.

In national terms, the increased demand for energy solutions has also created work in the building industry.

