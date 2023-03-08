JSE adjusting requirements to keep small- and mid-cap companies from delisting





- The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has reported a net profit after tax increase of 4%, to R749 million for the year to end-December.

- CEO Dr Leila Fourie says small- and mid-cap companies are at the heart of the exchange's delistings and they are working to remedy that.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Image: The JSE Group Facebook page

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has reported "a solid performance" for the 12 months to end-December, despite continued delistings.

Its 2022 results reflect year-on-year growth of 4% in headline earnings per share, to 917.7 cents per share.

Net profit after tax increased by 4% to R749 million.

The exchange declared an ordinary dividend of 769c per share, up 2% on the previous year.

“Our core business model, underpinned by quality earnings and strong cash generation, continues to provide a solid foundation for growth" said JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

The JSE recorded revenue growth across its business segments with a growing contribution from non-trading revenue in line with its diversification strategy.

Follow this link to read more: https://t.co/dTnqzr3DaI#JSEFY2022 pic.twitter.com/OZizgOCqKW ' JSE (@JSE_Group) March 8, 2023

Motheo Khoaripe (in forBruce Whitfield) interviews Fourie on The Money Show.

She outlines how the bourse makes it revenue.

We provide an infrastructure for various different markets to trade - the bond market, the equities market, commodities market... and we charge fees, largely based on volume and value traded. We also sell market data and we have a number of other, ancillary services... and also help companies to raise capital. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Fourie says it's the JSE's high cash generation that has enabled it to pay a healthy dividend.

We do have strong and sustainable earnings, and we are highly cash-generative... and it's important that you're cash-generative, particularly in uncertain times. Our dividend yield is high, its around 7%, and this indicates the health of the business. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The JSE has embarked on a number of projects to reign in delistings, she says.

She cites the private placements market, and the process the bourse is undertaking to transform its listings requirements by reducing them.

Dr Fourie says the most important aspect is adjusting the requirements for small- and mid-cap companies.

Our market cap has grown tremendously over the last couple of decades and it's really in the small- and mid-cap where we need to support and put in place growth enablers. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

