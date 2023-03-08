Knoflokskraal residents have no water or toilets – Theewaterskloof Municipality





John Maytham interviews Speaker of the Theewaterskloof Municipality Derick Appel,

Theewaterskloof Municipality claims to have no money to provide basic services such as water and toilets to people occupying land in the Khoisan settlement of Knoflokskraal in Grabouw, Western Cape.



In a briefing to Parliament, provisions of basic services such as water trucks and sewage systems were discussed, says Appel.

He says the current predicament that the Municipality is in, stems from the land in question being within the boundary of Theewaterskloof, but still falling under the Department of Public Works.

As a result of this, legally, there's not much that the Municipality can do.

Even if the Municipality was in the position to help, Appel adds, they simply do not have the funds to provide basic services.

Appel says from the get-go, the Department of Public Works has been informed that they have the responsibility to provide basic services to the 3000+ people occupying the land.

Legally, the Municipality does not own the land, and does not have any vested right on the land at the moment. Derick Appel, Speaker of the Theewaterskloof Municipality

