Nehawu strike: WC Health Dept's contingency plans for Khayelitsha patients





John Maytham interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Operating Officer at the Western Cape Health Department.

Wednesday is day two of the Nehawu (National Education, Health, Allied Workers’ Union) strike happening nationwide.

This is despite the Labour Court interdicting the strike.

Amid a cost of living crisis and a large budget deficit, Nehawu members are demanding a 10% salary increase. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana / Eyewitness News

Dr Kariem outlines the impact of the Nehawu strike on hospital staff and patients:

Staff at the Khayelitsha hospital were blocked from entering the hospital

Police called to monitor the situation

Contingency measures have been put in place to divert patients from Khayelitsha to alternative hospitals in areas near-by

This has been done to ensure that patients care is not compromised

Luckily, there have been no patient incidents so far

The situation was better on Wednesday morning – staff were able to enter the hospital, however, there were still attempts of intimidation

The strike in the Western Cape is not as bad as strikes in other places around the country

It is not ideal. People living in Khayelitsha want to access the services at the hospital, they shouldn't have to be diverted to say Tygerberg Hospital...it's a major inconvenience. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Operating Officer - Western Cape Health Department

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.