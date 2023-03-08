Nehawu strike: WC Health Dept's contingency plans for Khayelitsha patients
John Maytham interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Operating Officer at the Western Cape Health Department.
Wednesday is day two of the Nehawu (National Education, Health, Allied Workers’ Union) strike happening nationwide.
This is despite the Labour Court interdicting the strike.
Dr Kariem outlines the impact of the Nehawu strike on hospital staff and patients:
- Staff at the Khayelitsha hospital were blocked from entering the hospital
- Police called to monitor the situation
- Contingency measures have been put in place to divert patients from Khayelitsha to alternative hospitals in areas near-by
- This has been done to ensure that patients care is not compromised
- Luckily, there have been no patient incidents so far
- The situation was better on Wednesday morning – staff were able to enter the hospital, however, there were still attempts of intimidation
- The strike in the Western Cape is not as bad as strikes in other places around the country
It is not ideal. People living in Khayelitsha want to access the services at the hospital, they shouldn't have to be diverted to say Tygerberg Hospital...it's a major inconvenience.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Operating Officer - Western Cape Health Department
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
