[WARNING] Cape Town warns deep South residents to boil tap water before use





As a precautionary measure, residents are advised to boil tap water for one minute and leave it to cool before drinking or using it to wash fruits and vegetables that will be consumed raw.

This warning comes after routine water sampling results showed that the water quality is not compliant with national water quality standards.

The areas affected are:

Noordhoek

Redhill

Simon’s Town

Sun Valley

Kommetjie

Ocean View

Scarborough

Masiphumelele

Glencairn

If you're stuck in load shedding and unable to boil water, the City of Cape Town advises that you mix a teaspoon of unperfumed household bleach in 20 – 25 litres of water and let it stand for at least two hours before using it.

Investigations are underway to ensure that the water quality gets back to safe, drinking standards for residents affected by this inconvenience.