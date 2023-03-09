Clarens community saves little dog 'Heidi' after hearing her howl from mountains
Clarence Ford interviews our resident trend spotter, Barbara Friedman, who reports on a heart-warming story from the Clarens community, posted on Cluny Animal Trust's Facebook page on Wednesday.
After hearing howls, the community rallied together and climbed a mountain to save a little dog.
Listen to the full story:
Messages flooded the local community's WhatsApp group about what sounded like howling coming from the mountains.
Local rangers were unable to assist because they were in a different area, so some Clarens residents rushed to find and save the distressed dog who seemed stuck on the mountain.
Joe, a local animal lover, took his dogs up the mountain to help track and find the distressed howling dog... and they did!
During the rescue, the stuck dog nipped Joe slightly, but he eventually got her to safety.
He was up there for a couple of hours, tracking her and he eventually located her. A small little thing, completely terrified, she was on a very steep and dangerous slope. Joe sat down next to her, and he spent a lot of time just getting her used to his presence. Thankfully she wasn’t in a snare, but he knew he had to be patient to bring her down to safety.Local resident, Clarens
Post rescue, these residents aptly named the howler 'Heidi', since she was found in a mountain - of course.
After bringing her back to safety, community members took her to the Cluny Animal Trust's clinic in Fouriesburg.
Heidi (and Joe) are currently in isolation for rabies monitoring.
Although nervous, she’s eating, drinking and wagging her tail - signs of good health.
Vets also noticed that Heidi is unsterilised, with evidence of having birthed puppies in the past.
Here’s to more heroic communities such as Clarens!
Source : https://www.facebook.com/clunyanimaltrust.co.za
More from Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar
Four bodies have been found dumped in Macassar recently, locals say it's because criminals can operate under the cover of darkness.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication
If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest.Read More
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race
South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.Read More
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!
If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce
Attorney Tazneem Humphries says birdnesting is a new concept in South Africa that can help divorced couples co-parent better.Read More
The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society
Social fathers are father-figures in a child's life that are not biologically related to the child.Read More