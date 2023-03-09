Right now, sewerage is flowing into Vygekraal River, Black River, and Salt River





Lester Kiewit speaks with Siseko Mbandezi, acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation at the City of Cape Town.

A bulk sewer line is damaged, leading to sewerage flowing into nearby rivers

Mbandezi says the City is working to repair the pipe

FILE: Acting Mayco member for Water and Sanitation in the City of Cape Town Siseko Mbandezi. Picture: @SisekoMbandezi/twitter

The awful smell that are disgusting residents is coming from a bulk sewer line breach across the Vygekraal River which happened on Sunday.

Sewerage has been pouring into the Vygekraal River which in turn has been flowing into the Black River and Salt River.

Mbandezi says that the pipe which flows to the Athlone wastewater treatment works became damaged which led to the leak.

He says there are teams on site that have managed to divert the pipe’s inflow to another wastewater treatment plant so the pipe can be repaired.

We are working to try and fix the situation. Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayco Member - Water and Sanitation

