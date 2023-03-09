Are ghosts 'a real thing' in South Africa?
Aubrey Masango speaks to Arno du Toit, founder of Phoenix Paranormal SA, about all things paranormal.
The paranormal world is often something that you see in movies and on television, but it seems that it may just be a reality for some in South Africa.
But what exactly is a ghost?
According to Du Toit, based on experience, a ghost is a type of spirit or entity that often lingers after death.
We got some evidence to say that it is mostly people that passed on that for some or other reason stays behind. But it can also be something vengeful or something dark.Arno du Toit, Founder - Phoenix Paranormal SA.
Whether or not you believe in the paranormal world is irrelevant as you can still experience it for yourself.
I never believed in it until I had an experience, and I think that is what we do at Phoenix Paranormal. We try and catch the evidence of the paranormal.Arno du Toit, Founder - Phoenix Paranormal SA.
He adds that skeptics will always remain sceptical and Phoenix Paranormal SA’s goal is to gather the evidence and try to understand why it exists.
One place where the team frequents is the notoriously popular abandoned Kempton Park Hospital, a favourite for many local ghost hunters.
We have caught some amazing footage of a shadow figure in a hallway that travels from the hospital to the morgue. As we moved into the hospital, we turned around and saw this massive black shadow figure running from the one room down the hall.Arno du Toit, Founder - Phoenix Paranormal SA.
So far, every single time we have been there, Kempton Park Hospital really does not disappoint. What you experience there is not always good, but you definitely will experience something there if you stay around for a few hours.”Arno du Toit, Founder - Phoenix Paranormal SA.
This article first appeared on 702 : Are ghosts 'a real thing' in South Africa?
Source : Photo: pixabay.com
