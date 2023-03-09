De Ruyter, police to be hauled before Scopa inquiry on Eskom

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic t... 9 March 2023 7:31 PM
Standard Bank posts record profits even as loadshedding bill in SA quadruples Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's full-year results and its confidence about the future. 9 March 2023 6:44 PM
Just how effective is SA's intelligence agency? John Maytham interviews Jane Duncan, from the University of Johannesburg's journalism department. 9 March 2023 5:50 PM
View all Local
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CE... 9 March 2023 4:53 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as M... 9 March 2023 1:11 PM
View all Politics
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Nehawu disputes claims that its strike aims to cause disruption and violence Hospital workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) are striking. 9 March 2023 9:22 AM
4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID Discovery Bank and Visa have released their SpendTrends2023 report which reflects the changes in consumer behaviour and spending o... 9 March 2023 8:52 AM
View all Business
From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story Pippa Hudson interviews Gerda Steyn, accomplished runner in episode one of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life. 9 March 2023 3:16 PM
As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property. 9 March 2023 3:05 PM
Florida woman faces backlash after marrying 'stepdad' in viral TikTok video? Not one, not two, but three videos were posted to "clear some things up". Here's the real story and a lesson behind the TikTok dra... 9 March 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are runaway league leaders having put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv P... 8 March 2023 7:54 PM
Marumo Gallants’ Dylan Kerr coaches from the stands as he awaits a work permit Marumo Gallants FC acting coach Dylan Kerr is pulling his hair out after waiting more than five weeks for a work permit. 8 March 2023 3:21 PM
Coach Zipho Dlangalala happy with U16's progress ahead of international fixtures The South African U16 national team is set to take part in a week-long international tournament in Poland later this month. 8 March 2023 2:01 PM
View all Sport
Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa! The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible. 9 March 2023 8:45 AM
'Sex and Pleasure' doccie explores what South Africans get up to in the bedroom What happens in the bedroom, stays in the bedroom? Not anymore! 'Sex and pleasure' reveals it all. 8 March 2023 1:08 PM
The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it The Cape's big wheel isn’t gone, it just relocated, and it opens on 15 March! 7 March 2023 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Post pandemic, homeless encampments are on the rise in the US The United States is struggling with the number of homeless encampments reportedly on the rise. 9 March 2023 1:53 PM
Woman wins R4 million divorce payout for unpaid housework A Spanish court ruled that a man owed his ex-wife over R4 million ($215 664) for 25 years of unpaid domestic labour. 9 March 2023 12:01 PM
Viral video suggests Russia executed Ukrainian prisoner of war Targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure is a war crime. So is intentionally killing a prisoner of war. 8 March 2023 12:14 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

De Ruyter, police to be hauled before Scopa inquiry on Eskom

9 March 2023 11:35 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
SCOPA
Corruption at Eskom
Andre de Ruyter

Committee chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the former Eskom CEO would not be the only witness in a mooted inquiry into financial irregularities at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said if it had known about the corruption claims made by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, it would have put pressure on law enforcement agencies to investigate.

Scopa now plans to ask De Ruyter to appear before it, despite him having left office, to elaborate on the claims he made in an explosive television interview with eNCA last month.

It’s also preparing to initiate an inquiry based on the allegations made by De Ruyter in that interview.

In 2021, Scopa called off a planned inquiry into racism and financial irregularities claims against De Ruyter, after Eskom said it would conduct its own investigation.

But Scopa said the revelations that came to light during De Ruyter’s last hours in office, could not be left untested.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, however, said other agencies would also have to explain what they knew.

“The allegations that Mr De Ruyter makes will require us not just to engage Mr De Ruyter. He said he spoke to the National Commissioner of Police, right? So my advice is that this does not become a De Ruyter fishing expedition. So he’s not the only one who must appear before the committee.”

Members of Parliament have now been invited to draft terms of reference for an inquiry, to be discussed at a meeting next week.

In 2017, Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee conducted an inquiry into state capture allegations at Eskom, but no one was ever prosecuted as a result of the testimony heard before it.


This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter, police to be hauled before Scopa inquiry on Eskom




9 March 2023 11:35 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
SCOPA
Corruption at Eskom
Andre de Ruyter

More from Local

Global automaker Stellantis signs an MOU with the IDC and the DTIC to develop a manufacturing facility in South Africa. Image from Stellantis website

Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA

9 March 2023 7:31 PM

Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic to manufacture vehicles in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala in studio with 702's Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

Standard Bank posts record profits even as loadshedding bill in SA quadruples

9 March 2023 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's full-year results and its confidence about the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Security Agency logo. Picture: ssa.gov.za

Just how effective is SA's intelligence agency?

9 March 2023 5:50 PM

John Maytham interviews Jane Duncan, from the University of Johannesburg's journalism department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @intercapebus/Facebook

'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape

9 March 2023 4:53 PM

Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe

9 March 2023 3:05 PM

Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zozibini Tunzi on making a difference after Miss Universe

9 March 2023 2:47 PM

"We are all meant to play a part," says former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as she prepares to launch her non-profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clarence community saves howling dog stuck in mountains.

Clarens community saves little dog 'Heidi' after hearing her howl from mountains

9 March 2023 12:29 PM

Residents in Clarens climbed a mountain together to rescue a little dog, aptly naming her Heidi post-save. Here's the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cool weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

9 March 2023 12:09 PM

Capetonians can prepare themselves for a cool weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are ghosts 'a real thing' in South Africa?

9 March 2023 12:02 PM

The paranormal world is a reality for many across the country, says Arno du Toit, founder of Phoenix Paranormal SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Right now, sewerage is flowing into Vygekraal River, Black River, and Salt River

9 March 2023 10:55 AM

Residents near the Vygekraal, Black River and Salt River have been complaining of a horrendous smell for the past few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WARNING] Cape Town warns deep South residents to boil tap water before use

Lifestyle Local

De Ruyter, police to be hauled before Scopa inquiry on Eskom

Local

4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID

Business Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport

9 March 2023 10:00 PM

CT residents investing in solar to capitalise on incentive programme - CoCT

9 March 2023 9:32 PM

At least R100m raised by private sector to deal with power cuts - Kingston

9 March 2023 8:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA