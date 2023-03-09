Streaming issues? Report here
Woman wins R4 million divorce payout for unpaid housework

9 March 2023 12:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Divorce
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
domestic work
Lester Kiewit

A Spanish court ruled that a man owed his ex-wife over R4 million ($215 664) for 25 years of unpaid domestic labour.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • A Spanish court has ordered a businessman to pay his ex-wife over Є200 000

  • The payout is meant to compensate her for unpaid domestic work she did throughout their marriage

© serezniy/123rf.com
© serezniy/123rf.com

A Spanish divorce court has ruled that Ivana Moral should be compensated by her businessman ex-husband for doing all the housework during their marriage.

When they married the couple had an agreement that if they separated, she would not necessarily be entitled to half of his business and his wealth.

However, the court found that she had not been compensated for all the contributions she had made to their household and lifestyle during their marriage.

The court agreed that, because she dedicated her life to the household, she did not have the opportunity to pursue a different career.

The court looked on this and said he had absolutely been able to get away with the fact that she has not been paid for doing the cleaning, the ironing, you name it.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Her payment was calculated based on the monthly minimum wage in Spain.

I worked out that $200 000 for lets say 25 years... That is $5 an hour. I think she could ask for a pay increase.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more (skip to 5:22).




