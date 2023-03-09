'There is an open space for women in cannabis' - Erykah Badu launches weed brand

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans? On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. 14 June 2023 4:46 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night. 14 June 2023 4:16 PM
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the c... 14 June 2023 3:57 PM
View all Local
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court... 14 June 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as m... 14 June 2023 7:30 PM
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities. 14 June 2023 1:14 PM
View all Business
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest. 14 June 2023 3:22 PM
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go. 14 June 2023 2:33 PM
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi! If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider. 14 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'There is an open space for women in cannabis' - Erykah Badu launches weed brand

9 March 2023 12:38 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Marijuana
Erykah Badu
Weed

In collaboration with cannabis powerhouse "Cookies", Erykah Badu launched her own cannabis brand, "That Badu".

Grammy award-winning singer, Erykah Badu, launched her weed brand on International Women's Day (8 March), called 'That Badu' - a premium line of cannabis products designed with women's wellness in mind.

The launch is in collaboration with Cookies - a leading Marijuana brand in the US.

On this collaboration, the CEO of cookies said...

This collaboration with Erykah felt right and necessary for so many reasons. I was raised by my mother who was a powerful woman and I was mentored in the cannabis space by a powerful woman, so I think it’s extremely important for more women to be in the industry. What Erykah represents is extremely unique and I believe it will elevate women in the space drastically. Plus, she is such a vibe and pleasure to work with.

Berner, Co-Founder and CEO - Cookies

On the taste of "That Badu", the singer-songwriter said...

It tastes like melon and lemon drops. I was trying to figure out, what’s that taste? It’s lemon balm. The aroma is very strong, it’s a very gentle and euphoric high. It’s aroma therapy. It relaxed me immediately.

Erykah Badu, Founder - That Badu

Keeping to the theme of being a brand for women, Badu also plans to launch "That Badu" apparel, topical creams, edibles and a non-psychoactive mushroom tea on May 14 - Mother's Day.

On the mushroom tea, "That Badu" offers two types of tea and one of them is meant to act as a substitute for coffee.

One would be Ba-Daytime, which acts as a substitute for coffee. The morning tea has the right amount of caffeine, it enhances focus, and gives you the upper you need. The evening tea is adaptogenic but may feel more like a psychedelic tea, which helps with meditation, deep sleep, 3rd REM meditation, and shadow work.

Erykah Badu, Founder - That Badu

It's reported that Badu wants consumers to have access to medicine in any way they need it.

Badu fans will know that the singer also has a brand called, Apple Trees.

From 14 May, the brand will offer uniquely crafted and designed rolling trays, bongs and smoking accessories, alongside other ritualistic goods.

On the designs of each, Badu worked in collaboration with a world-renowned artist, Roberto Lugo who helped design a bong called, "the woman vessel".

Thinking in that ritualistic way, the first thing that came to my mind was porcelain, something very smooth. It’s a bong shaped like a vase, and its design was made in collaboration with ceramics artist Roberto Lugo.

Erykah Badu, Founder - That Badu

And that's it on the inclusive space That Badu is creating for women in the weed business.




9 March 2023 12:38 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Marijuana
Erykah Badu
Weed

More from Lifestyle

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

14 June 2023 8:12 PM

KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication

14 June 2023 3:22 PM

If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race

14 June 2023 2:33 PM

South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!

14 June 2023 1:56 PM

If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney+, coming to a South African screen near you! © miglagoa/123rf.com

Disney + announces subscription price increase from July

14 June 2023 1:29 PM

Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash

14 June 2023 1:21 PM

Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sky Internet CEO and Founder Lorna Mlonzi. Picture: Sky Internet SA/Facebook

Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities

14 June 2023 1:14 PM

An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce

14 June 2023 12:43 PM

Attorney Tazneem Humphries says birdnesting is a new concept in South Africa that can help divorced couples co-parent better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society

14 June 2023 12:33 PM

Social fathers are father-figures in a child's life that are not biologically related to the child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lerven José Picture: Instagram/@levern_josé

Miss SA finalist called out for bullying

14 June 2023 12:17 PM

A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar

Local

[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?

Local

Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting

World Politics

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg council approves budget of more than R80bn

14 June 2023 11:59 PM

Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement

14 June 2023 11:45 PM

KZN cops net 4 suspects connected to Taylors Halt mass murder

14 June 2023 11:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA