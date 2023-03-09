'There is an open space for women in cannabis' - Erykah Badu launches weed brand
Grammy award-winning singer, Erykah Badu, launched her weed brand on International Women's Day (8 March), called 'That Badu' - a premium line of cannabis products designed with women's wellness in mind.
The launch is in collaboration with Cookies - a leading Marijuana brand in the US.
On this collaboration, the CEO of cookies said...
This collaboration with Erykah felt right and necessary for so many reasons. I was raised by my mother who was a powerful woman and I was mentored in the cannabis space by a powerful woman, so I think it’s extremely important for more women to be in the industry. What Erykah represents is extremely unique and I believe it will elevate women in the space drastically. Plus, she is such a vibe and pleasure to work with.Berner, Co-Founder and CEO - Cookies
On the taste of "That Badu", the singer-songwriter said...
It tastes like melon and lemon drops. I was trying to figure out, what’s that taste? It’s lemon balm. The aroma is very strong, it’s a very gentle and euphoric high. It’s aroma therapy. It relaxed me immediately.Erykah Badu, Founder - That Badu
Erykah Badu’s strain “That Badu” 🔮✨ drops at our store TODAY in honor of #InternationalWomensDay' Cookies Oakland (@cookies_oakland) March 8, 2023
This flower is a cross between Lemonchello & Jet Fuel Gelato and has a lemon 🍋 taste with a strong, euphoric head and body high
Come to Cookies #Oakland and try it ASAP pic.twitter.com/ljn4K4ocfX
Keeping to the theme of being a brand for women, Badu also plans to launch "That Badu" apparel, topical creams, edibles and a non-psychoactive mushroom tea on May 14 - Mother's Day.
On the mushroom tea, "That Badu" offers two types of tea and one of them is meant to act as a substitute for coffee.
One would be Ba-Daytime, which acts as a substitute for coffee. The morning tea has the right amount of caffeine, it enhances focus, and gives you the upper you need. The evening tea is adaptogenic but may feel more like a psychedelic tea, which helps with meditation, deep sleep, 3rd REM meditation, and shadow work.Erykah Badu, Founder - That Badu
It's reported that Badu wants consumers to have access to medicine in any way they need it.
Badu fans will know that the singer also has a brand called, Apple Trees.
From 14 May, the brand will offer uniquely crafted and designed rolling trays, bongs and smoking accessories, alongside other ritualistic goods.
On the designs of each, Badu worked in collaboration with a world-renowned artist, Roberto Lugo who helped design a bong called, "the woman vessel".
Thinking in that ritualistic way, the first thing that came to my mind was porcelain, something very smooth. It’s a bong shaped like a vase, and its design was made in collaboration with ceramics artist Roberto Lugo.Erykah Badu, Founder - That Badu
And that's it on the inclusive space That Badu is creating for women in the weed business.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Erykah_Badu_in_Nation19_Magazine_full_crop.jpg
