Florida woman faces backlash after marrying 'stepdad' in viral TikTok video?





Christy who goes by @Christywho on TikTok posted a video on February 27 with her new husband.

Of course, this wasn't strange until online users found out that the man she married was her stepdad because of the caption in the video.

With over 20 million views on TikTok so far, the video got a loud response from online users.

Some said...

There’s 7 billion people in the world. Why? TikTok User

He really went from 'dad' to 'daddy' didn’t he? TikTok User

I don’t think I can come up with a situation where this happens and there’s no ick. TikTok User

After the video went viral, Christy posted another video to "clear some things up"...

The video provided text-based answers and received more negative comments, which prompted Christy to release a third video telling the real story to reporters...

Christy reported that the first video was a joke about the 16-year age gap between her now husband that just happened to go viral.

She clarified and said that her older brother, Shaun Christopher Harris tragically died in a motorcycle crash in 2016.

After his death, she became “inseparable” from his best friend as they grieved together.

The pair fell in love and began their own family, welcoming daughters, Kali Shine and son Kash Christopher — both named after Shaun, and got married.

She posted another video showing her story in several news outlets, saying that the virality was unexpected...

Not as interesting as the other story, but now y’all can leave my kids and brother alone. Didn’t expect the video to blow up as much as it did. Christy, TikToker

She also admitted to wanting to prove that the internet feeds on the drama...

I also wanted to prove that everyone will be upset and believe anything they see on the internet nowadays. They were mad when I ‘married my stepdad,’ and they were mad when I posted my real story and found out that it wasn’t actually my stepdad. The internet feeds on the drama. The amount of death threats I received, wishing that my children were born without arms and legs and they were glad my brother had died and they wanted to call [child protective services] on me. It was absolutely insane lol. Christy, TikToker

She's got a point with the last one there, hey?

Whether some parts of the internet thrive on drama, followers, views, likes and clout - let's just be kind to each other.

Here's to Christy and her husband finding love and light despite their loss.