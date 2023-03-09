As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe
Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor and Andrea Tucker, MortgageMe director.
During Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech, it was announced that South Africans can receive up to R15 000 in tax rebates for solar panels starting from 1 March.
This has left many considering solar energy sources as their pathway towards an uninterrupted power supply.
In Cape Town, 10% of all solar installments were done in the past two months, says Hill-Lewis.
RELATED: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
In addition to the national government incentive, the city is also providing incentives to residents looking to sell their excess power.
Hill-Lewis says that incentives from the local and national government have become more attractive to houses, and more importantly, businesses.
He adds that the price of technology, such as solar panels and inverters, has been dropping "dramatically" over the past couple of years.
While the meters remain expensive, Hill-Lewis says that the price will be reduced when cheaper, better-quality meters have been found.
As far as the city's plans to mitigate loadshedding goes, Hill-Lewis says that they have targets in place.
It's our target to mitigate up to Stage 4 in 36 months time.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
RELATED: We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding – Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Until then, Tucker, director of MortgageMe, an online digital originator that aims to assist and empower first-time home buyers through the bond origination process using technology, says that now is the time for homeowners to go solar.
Tucker says that as a nation, we have become too comfortable with not having any power.
Because we've got anywhere between 2 500 and 3 000 sun hours in South Africa every year, we need to take advantage of those and use them to do something that Eskom hasn't been able to do for us.Andrea Tucker, Director – MortgageMe
While solar may be expensive, Tucker says that there are attractive rental options that may be more aligned with your budget.
Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property, says Tucker.
To be able to have that certificate of compliance available...is so valuable, and you can absolutely command a premium on the property that you're looking at selling.Andrea Tucker, Director – MortgageMe
RELATED: [PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122964351_solar-panels-or-photovoltaic-power-plant-on-the-roof-of-a-house.html
More from Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar
Four bodies have been found dumped in Macassar recently, locals say it's because criminals can operate under the cover of darkness.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication
If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest.Read More
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race
South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.Read More
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!
If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce
Attorney Tazneem Humphries says birdnesting is a new concept in South Africa that can help divorced couples co-parent better.Read More
The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society
Social fathers are father-figures in a child's life that are not biologically related to the child.Read More