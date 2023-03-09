Post pandemic, homeless encampments are on the rise in the US
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
-
The United States has a rising problem of people living in homeless encampments.
-
One such encampment is a block away from the White House in Washington DC.
While many people know of and comment on the homeless population in South Africa, it seems we are not alone in the world facing this.
In the US, there's reportedly been a rise in homeless encampments with one encampment in Washington DC being just one block away from the White House.
In January this encampment, which was sheltering 70 people in tents, was cleared much earlier than anticipated.
Originally, the plan was to clear the encampment after winter had passed so that the people living there would not be at risk for hypothermia.
One day after the shelter was cleared, two thirds of these people were still sleeping on the streets says Friedman.
So they still were on the street, they just did not have their shelters anymore.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The number of homeless people in the US has risen partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of affordable housing.
Listen to the audio above for more.
