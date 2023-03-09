Streaming issues? Report here
From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story

9 March 2023 3:16 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Pippa Hudson interviews Gerda Steyn, accomplished runner in episode one of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life.

  • Gerda Steyn is a quantity surveyor by profession.

  • She's one of the country’s most accomplished marathon and ultra marathon runners,

  • Steyn is a three time Two Oceans Marathon winner and holds the current ladies South African marathon record.

Gerda Steyn is a 33-year-old quantity surveyor, and one of this country’s most accomplished marathon and ultra-marathon runners.

Among her many achievements, she is the first woman to have completed the Comrades "up-run" in under 6 hours, a record she set in 2019.

She also holds the current ladies South African marathon record, set in Italy in 2021 with her time of 2 hours 25 minutes and 28 seconds.

But it’s in the Two Oceans Marathon that she has stamped an indelible mark, winning the event for the first time in 2018, before going on to win the next two races as well, in 2019 and again in 2022 where she obliterated the women’s race record by almost a full minute.

She isn't one of those athletes who was breaking records in her schooldays. In fact, she only took up the hobby for the first time during a stint working overseas in the UAE in 2014.

Sport was always a part of my daily life, I always enjoyed the outdoors. I've always been in an active environment. I grew up on a farm, so outdoors was just the order of the day, but making sport or competitive sport was definitely not on the radar as a child.

Gerda Steyn, South African Marathon Runner.

I'm very fortunate that almost since the start its been an uphill curve and seeing what else I can do. How much further I can go. if I can go a little bit faster. So it's all exploring, that's how it was from the beginning.

Gerda Steyn, South African Marathon Runner.

Two Oceans is such a special race in my calendar every year, but in the whole of my career. I feel that Two Oceans is that one constant that I've had throughout my career.

Gerda Steyn, South African Marathon Runner.

For more, listen to the audio of episode one of Running's Lessons For Life featuring Gerda Steyn.




