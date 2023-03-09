The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work)
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg - on The Money Show
- McCann's Zetu Damane explains why Uber Eats gets her advertising "zero" of the week on The Money Show.
- There's nothing wrong with their concept of the "Stokvel Ladies" scenario, it's the frequency of the ad's appearance that's annoying people she reports.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg) "zeroes" in on Uber Eats and its "Stokvel Ladies" campaign.
There's nothing wrong with the ad she emphasizes, it's just that people are getting annoyed by the frequency with which it appears on various channels.
The central character is the stokvel member who has become known as the "Uber Eats gogo".
"I see this Uber Eats gogo more than I see my father" exclaims one Tweep.
Another comment reads: "That Uber Eats gogo might be the final straw that makes me get YouTube premium, I've seen enough."
Damane explains why she was hesitant to finally pick this campaign as her "zero".
When I look at the content of the ad I can't fault it. I generally find the scenarios charming... and I understand why they keep using this gogo - half the ads on TV are misattributed and when you see the gogo you know it's Uber Eats.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
They're doing all the right things, but at a frequency that makes their ads wear out a little bit too quickly and annoy people.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
Uber Eats needs to select those channels where you can do high frequency and be less intrusive, Damane says.
She also suggest using other effective ways to keep the brand top of mind for the consumer.
I think there are some channels where you can do high frequency and be less intrusive... People are also complaining 'oh now the gogo is now on my Instagram feed'. When you're on YouTube or Instagram you want to watch the content that you you want to watch... so the higher the frequency the more intrusive it feels.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
My suggestion to Uber Eats would be to try and possibly use a less intrusive frequency medium, like a billboard... It does the same job of making sure that you're top of mind for the consumer.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
Watch the latest ad below:
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Uber Eats discussion at 3:09)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w37YOVp6S7Q
