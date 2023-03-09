Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Ramsoomar, Managing Director of Stellantis, on The Money Show.
- Multinational motor company Stellantis plans to build a manufacturing plant in South Africa.
- Stellantis signed an MOU with the Industrial Development Corporation and Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to manufacture vehicles here.
One of the world's largest auto brands has announced plans to build a brand-new manufacturing plant in South Africa.
Stellantis has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) to manufacture vehicles here.
Brands owned by the company include Fiat, Citroën, Jeep and Alfa Romeo.
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Leslie Ramsoomar, Managing Director of Stellantis.
Ramsoomar says the aim is to complete the building of the plant by 2025.
"And,dependent on many variables, we'd like to see the first cars off the line by 2026."
The exact location of the factory is still under discussion with the IDC and dtic, with a few options on the table.
What we're certain of is that it will be in an SEZ [special economic zone] and I think for anyone who is manufacturing vehicles as a newcomer, proximity to port is of utmost importance... So it would be one of the port cities but still to be determined in the next weeks.Leslie Ramsoomar, MD - Stellantis
Stellantis' vehicle brands range from Fiat to Alfa Romeo - which models will be built in South Africa?
It makes more sense financially and from an operations point of view to limit the diversity in terms of production at the start, Ramsoomar points out.
One model will be built at the start of operations and they've narrowed down the choice to two or three at this point, he says.
We'll announce the details of that in the future, but definitely it will be one model at the start and then expanded to a few models over the course of time of the operation.Leslie Ramsoomar, MD - Stellantis
For the forseeable plant life, which we mapped out to be about ten years, we could go up to between 200 000 and 300 000 cars for the lifespan.Leslie Ramsoomar, MD - Stellantis
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.stellantis.com/en/news/press-releases/2023/march/stellantis-and-the-south-african-authorities-sign-framework-agreement-to-manufacture-vehicles-in-south-africa
