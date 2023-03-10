Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole





John Perlman interviews JC Van Heerden, owner of 247 Borehole.

More people are considering boreholes as concerns about water availability rise, especially during loadshedding.

People are also looking at ways to cut down on costs and, according to 247 Borehole, drilling a borehole is the "only true way to save money on your water bill".

247 Borehole offers two borehole solutions:

For watering one's garden

For household use and drinking

Prior to drilling the borehole, 247 Borehole conducts a survey to evaluate where to drill.

Some areas have bylaws governing boreholes but they do not compel you to ask permission from your neighbours.

According to the law, you only need to register your borehole if you're using more than 10 000 litres of water per day, says Van Heerden.

Use what you need. Don't overuse the borehole. JC Van Heerden, Owner – 247 Borehole

