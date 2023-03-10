Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole
John Perlman interviews JC Van Heerden, owner of 247 Borehole.
More people are considering boreholes as concerns about water availability rise, especially during loadshedding.
People are also looking at ways to cut down on costs and, according to 247 Borehole, drilling a borehole is the "only true way to save money on your water bill".
247 Borehole offers two borehole solutions:
- For watering one's garden
- For household use and drinking
Prior to drilling the borehole, 247 Borehole conducts a survey to evaluate where to drill.
Some areas have bylaws governing boreholes but they do not compel you to ask permission from your neighbours.
According to the law, you only need to register your borehole if you're using more than 10 000 litres of water per day, says Van Heerden.
Use what you need. Don't overuse the borehole.JC Van Heerden, Owner – 247 Borehole
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120922350_splashes-of-water-during-watering-in-the-background-of-green-grass-.html?vti=ngqrc8oujj1q3y9mf8-1-1
More from Local
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
Experts release new guidelines on concussions in sport
An expert panel has been revising the management of concussions in sport.Read More
[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs?
The rising costs are affecting us all, and we need some support from government to cope.Read More
Five people shot and killed by police in Mariannhill, KZN
The cops said one of the gunned down people was a highly sought after criminal in the area, adding that they were still trying to profile the other four deceased.Read More
[IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage
An orphaned baby rhino has been rescued after getting lost and ending up on a private game reserve.Read More
Two SA schools in the running to win World's Best School competition!
Two schools in South Africa have been shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes for 2023.Read More
A new chapter for two Cape Town libraries saved from closure
The new lease agreements for Tygervalley and Plumstead Libraries will start on 1 July 2023 and will be valid for two years.Read More
Read all about it! Open Book Festival 2023 dates announced
Open Book Festival curator Frankie Murrey says they are hard at work putting together three days of conversations that matter.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.Read More
[LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding
Loadshedding is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, so many South Africans are finding ways to work around it.Read More
[LISTEN] Life Hacks: The best rainy-day activities to do in Cape Town
The weather outside is not ideal for outdoor activities, but there are plenty of fun things you can do indoors around Cape Town.Read More
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical
The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota.Read More
Youth Day bake-off celebrates kids with autism and special needs
Sandy Pekeur-Sandy speaks about her foundation's Youth Day bake-off with the simple message, be my voice, one cookie at a time.Read More
Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying
Take advantage of the opportunities at college or university to plan your career path with these job-seeking tips.Read More
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More