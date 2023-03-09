'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport
Newly appointed Minister of sport, arts and culture, Zizi Kodwa has placed the issue of transformation high on his agenda as he looks to hit the ground running in his new role.
Kodwa was appointed to the position earlier this week and takes over from Nathi Mthethwa, who faced a lot of criticism about the way that he ran the portfolio during his tenure.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Kodwa says the portfolio that he has inherited is one that needs to involve people who have a passion for what they do.
He added that sport must be used as a tool to build a non-racial society, and was firm on his stance about transformation.
Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable. We negotiated transformation in rugby, but those times are gone, in the same way we shouldn’t be talking about equal pay for men and women, we shouldn’t be talking about transformation.Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.
Transformation must be enforced, its non-negotiable. We must use sport to build non racialism. Racism must not be tolerated in sport or in society as a whole and any act of racism must be punished. It needs to be a case of “hit one to teach others”. Access to sport must not be on the base of money or raceZizi Kodwa - Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.
Kodwa added that he will also focus on the development of talent as well improving infrastructure.
Sports development and infrastructure must be at the forefront. This portfolio is important because it brings special moments in South Africa. You have to meet with the people, the post is not for someone with heels and sit in the office.Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.
I’ve already hit the ground running. I’m meeting with SASCOC first and I have already been in contact with the big sporting codes.Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.
Watch the full interview with Zizi Kodwa below:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport
