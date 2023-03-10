'Gugulethu United We Stand': Gugs dancing group to stun at Cape Town Carnival
Yes!
The iconic Cape Town Carnival is back on 18 March.
The event is set to feature 40 community groups from the city showcasing their talents to celebrate 'Afr’energy' - our individual and collective power, courage, and connection.
This year's Ubuntu-themed parade promises entertaining acts with a first-time performance from a dance group called 'Gugulethu United We Stand' - a group of young dancers from an after-school project led by music producer and DJ, Judy Mkoko.
Mkoko started the group in 2019 to get the youth of Gugulethu involved in after-school activities with a positive impact which led to their application to enter the legendary carnival...
I saw that my community was facing a number of challenges, like teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, and gangsterism and that kids were dropping out of school. So I decided to form a group so they could learn something new that would occupy their time. Last year I saw an application for groups to participate in the Cape Town Carnival. I thought, let me do my research and attend a workshop. That’s how we got here, and now we’ll be performing for the whole of Cape Town.Judy Mkoko, music producer and DJ
The Gugs dance group started with 15 kids and now has 45 members.
Twenty of them, aged 14 and up, will participate in the colourful carnival.
On their upcoming debut, Mkoko said...
The group members are looking forward to participating – seeing all the colourful things they’ve only ever seen on television and never before in real life. We’ve told our whole community to come and watch us so hopefully, we’ll get lots of support on 18 March.Judy Mkoko, music producer and DJ
Mkoko also said that community projects like this have taught the kids life skills such as punctuality...
One of the biggest things we’ve learnt is that you must be punctual because otherwise, it affects everyone else. You also have to present yourself well and have respect for others.Judy Mkoko, music producer and DJ
You can catch the Gugs dance group at the Cape Town Carnival on 18 March at the Green Point Fan Walk.
The event starts at 6 pm and entry is FREE with seating around particular areas available for booking, here.
We wish Gugulethu United We Stand all the good vibes - we hope their debut will be one of many iconic performances in, around, and beyond the Cape!
This article first appeared on KFM : 'Gugulethu United We Stand': Gugs dancing group to stun at Cape Town Carnival
