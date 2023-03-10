Cape Town Cycle Tour and other Mother City fitness events this weekend
Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats with Africa Melane about the latest fitness events happening in Cape Town.
Listen to all the details:
Here's a summary of the upcoming fitness events:
1) The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour
When: Sunday, 12 March
The event's lifecycle expo and registration are currently open at the DHL Stadium, so collect your numbers and celebrate the latest in fitness, wellness, and health with a like-minded cycling community.
Expect partly cloudy conditions with some rain in the morning which will clear for 23°C sunshine later.
2) Khula Run and Ride
Where: Ashton Winery, Robertson Valley
When: Saturday, 11 March
What to expect:
-
Mountain bike distance: 63km, 49km, 30km
-
E-back distances: 63km and 49km
-
Trail running distances: 10k and 5km
Late entries are still open.
Start times differ for each race.
Find more information, here.
3) In Touch Trail Series
There are various events taking place:
When:
Sunday, 12 March
Sunday, 25 June
Sunday, 3 December
On each date, the following events take place at these times:
-
10km running race, starts at 7 AM
-
5km running race, starts at 10:15 AM
-
Kids races are available in the 7-17 category and under 7 in a go-free
Where:
In Touch Athletic Club, Zevenwacht Wine Estate.
Find more information, here.
4) Tyger Run/Vitality Run Series
When: 21 March
Where: Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Bellville
15km starts at 06:45
6km starts at 07:16
Entry fees for each race are:
15 km R130
6 km R100
To enter and for more information, click here.
And that's it!
Van der Westhuizen will keep us updated on more fitness events, until then - have fitness fun!
This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town Cycle Tour and other Mother City fitness events this weekend
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55414051_cycling-competition-view-from-behind.html
More from Lifestyle
How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child
Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow – The Grief Handbook author.Read More
Dominance in the bedroom: how to spice up your love life with power dynamics
It has been said that everything in the world is about sex, except sex. Sex is about power. So how can you channel yours?Read More
These Cape Town Cycle Tour cyclists are riding for inspirational causes!
Irfaan Abrahams cycles to get socks and shoes for school kids. Tim Brink's cause is riding despite a stage four cancer diagnosis.Read More
Parking tips for Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo
Here's where you can park around the DHL Stadium Precinct for the Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo.Read More
Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole
Drilling a borehole is the only true way to save money on your water bill, says 247 Borehole.Read More
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism'
"Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
What's that stench!? Why Cape Town is not smelling so lekker right now
Lester Kiewit chats with air quality and odour monitoring specialist Quentin Hurt about cities and their unique smells.Read More
7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi
Catch episode two of "Running's Lessons for Life", featuring Nontuthuko Mghabi.Read More
'Gugulethu United We Stand': Gugs dancing group to stun at Cape Town Carnival
Dancers from an after-school project led by music producer and DJ Judy Mkoko make their debut at the iconic event on 18 March.Read More