Cape Town Cycle Tour and other Mother City fitness events this weekend





Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats with Africa Melane about the latest fitness events happening in Cape Town.

Here's a summary of the upcoming fitness events:

1) The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour

When: Sunday, 12 March

The event's lifecycle expo and registration are currently open at the DHL Stadium, so collect your numbers and celebrate the latest in fitness, wellness, and health with a like-minded cycling community.

Expect partly cloudy conditions with some rain in the morning which will clear for 23°C sunshine later.

2) Khula Run and Ride

Where: Ashton Winery, Robertson Valley

When: Saturday, 11 March

What to expect:

Mountain bike distance: 63km, 49km, 30km

E-back distances: 63km and 49km

Trail running distances: 10k and 5km

Late entries are still open.

Start times differ for each race.

Find more information, here.

3) In Touch Trail Series

There are various events taking place:

When:

Sunday, 12 March

Sunday, 25 June

Sunday, 3 December

On each date, the following events take place at these times:

10km running race, starts at 7 AM

5km running race, starts at 10:15 AM

Kids races are available in the 7-17 category and under 7 in a go-free

Where:

In Touch Athletic Club, Zevenwacht Wine Estate.

Find more information, here.

4) Tyger Run/Vitality Run Series

When: 21 March

Where: Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Bellville

15km starts at 06:45

6km starts at 07:16

Entry fees for each race are:

15 km R130

6 km R100

To enter and for more information, click here.

Van der Westhuizen will keep us updated on more fitness events, until then - have fitness fun!

