7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi
Pippa Hudson interviews long-distance runner Nontuthuko Mghabi, in episode two of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life.
- By profession, Nontuthuko Mghabi is an Industrial Psychologist
- Mghabi is the first African female to complete the World Marathon Challenge
Episode one: From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story
An Industrial Psychologist by profession, running and training has become second nature to Mghabi, in fact, she compares it to brushing her teeth.
With a solid structure in place, her work-life balance ensures that she has enough time to train and get around to completing her daily tasks and responsibilities.
Often in life, if you wait for the perfect condition, you get absolutely nothing done.Nontuthuko Mghabi, long distance runner
Put systems in place that will support you.Nontuthuko Mghabi, long distance runner
Nontuthuko Mghabi has made history as the first African female to complete the World Marathon Challenge, completing seven marathons, in seven days, on seven different continents, including Antarctica, Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe and North and South America.
For Mghabi, this was more than just a race; she ran for a purpose.
To respond to the health and educational challenges faced by 657 children in South Africa, Mghabi ran the marathon to raise funds for the needy and vulnerable children of a rural village school, Khiphinkunzi Primary School.
It was also about sending a message of hope to a Black child in a rural village who may believe that they are invisible; out of sight out of mind, and they do matter.Nontuthuko Mghabi, long distance runner
The World Marathon Challenge taught her two lessons; the first is that it will always seem impossible until it's done, and the second, you have to keep going.
Keep on moving on, keep on going, and that's what life demands of all of us every day.For more, listen to the audio of episode one of Running's Lessons For Life featuring Gerda Steyn. , long distance runner
The only way to complete the course is to keep moving on.Nontuthuko Mghabi, long distance runner
For more, listen to the audio of episode two of Running's Lessons For Life featuring Nontuthuko Mghabi.
