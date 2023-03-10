Meet 'Drommedaris': the father-daughter duo making music on plastic water drums
Pippa Hudson is in conversation with Hans Drom (53) and Alika du Plessis (17) - the father-daughter music duo, 'Drommedaris' - who sings EDM covers using plastic water drums.
Listen to their story below.
To recap, Drom says that his love for music started at a young age...
Drom has been involved in the music industry since he was four years old.
His mother taught him to play drums as part of their family band, 'the Souvenirs'.
After school, he worked in the correctional service and played in the army band, where he learned to play more than forty instruments.
He was also an Afrikaans comedy singer for more than twenty years.
And his talented daughter, Alika has inherit her family's music gene - what a gifted family!
So how did this talented father-duo start?
-
Hans and his family sold their music school and had plans to emigrate to Florida.
-
The COVID-19 pandemic hit, they were stuck and had to find a way to 'earn a living' after selling everything but their car.
-
Hans roped in his daughter and they got creative, making drums using aluminum ladders, wires, tapes, cans, and plastic.
-
They took a picture of their creation and streamed their first show online - going viral.
-
The father-daughter duo was born and hasn't stopped performing EDM covers together since.
-
Since going viral, they've played with other local artists like, Francois van Coke, Jack Parow, and Spoegwolf.
So, why EDM?
Das says he's all about supporting his daughter's passions...
I follow her passions now so we make music like EDM for the younger generation.Hans Drom, Drommedaris member
On what's next for Alika, she said that she hopes to...
Get famous with my father and go into the makeup industry and become well-known... [and] to bring up young artist to be themselves and never be anyone else.Alika Du Plessis, Drommedaris member
As Pippa Hudson said, their sound is as unique as their story which is all about the passion a father shared with his daughter and has morphed into something dynamic.
Here's to greater familial success - the apple really didn't fall far from the tree here!
Give them a listen below:
Source : Drommedaris Drum Duo, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drommedaris_drum_duo/?hl=en
