Extortion rackets are hammering construction sites accross the Western Cape





Lester Kiewit speaks with Deon Van Zyl, Chairperson of the Western Cape Property Development Forum.

The construction mafia is making it difficult and expensive to complete critical projects

It is also severely harming investors’ confidence

Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the Western Cape.

According to Van Zyl, this ‘construction mafia’ is creating a number of challenges across the board in this critical sector.

It is making construction projects more expensive for both the public and private sectors and has made it more difficult to deliver critical projects.

One of our biggest concerns is it is fundamentally impacting confidence. Deon Van Zyl, Chairperson - Western Cape Property Development Forum

In addition to the economic cost, it is also affecting the lives and livelihoods of the workers who rely on this industry.

Van Zyl says construction is already a high-risk industry, and often many of the poorest and most vulnerable in our society turn to it for work, and now there is an added challenge.

This is unfair. It is unfair to some of the poorest of the poor in our community. Deon Van Zyl, Chairperson - Western Cape Property Development Forum

He says we need to have serious conversations about how we can keep South Africa building, how we can keep our economy going and how we can get money to the poorest of the poor.

