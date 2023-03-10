Extortion rackets are hammering construction sites accross the Western Cape
Lester Kiewit speaks with Deon Van Zyl, Chairperson of the Western Cape Property Development Forum.
-
The construction mafia is making it difficult and expensive to complete critical projects
-
It is also severely harming investors’ confidence
Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the Western Cape.
According to Van Zyl, this ‘construction mafia’ is creating a number of challenges across the board in this critical sector.
It is making construction projects more expensive for both the public and private sectors and has made it more difficult to deliver critical projects.
One of our biggest concerns is it is fundamentally impacting confidence.Deon Van Zyl, Chairperson - Western Cape Property Development Forum
In addition to the economic cost, it is also affecting the lives and livelihoods of the workers who rely on this industry.
Van Zyl says construction is already a high-risk industry, and often many of the poorest and most vulnerable in our society turn to it for work, and now there is an added challenge.
This is unfair. It is unfair to some of the poorest of the poor in our community.Deon Van Zyl, Chairperson - Western Cape Property Development Forum
He says we need to have serious conversations about how we can keep South Africa building, how we can keep our economy going and how we can get money to the poorest of the poor.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/hxdyl/hxdyl1405/hxdyl140500013/28218323-construction-site.jpg
More from Local
Why SA youth must vote in 2024
John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take part in elections.Read More
Is SA facing a 'Putin conundrum'?
Can South Africa balance its relationship with the US and Russia? Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela,Read More
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
Experts release new guidelines on concussions in sport
An expert panel has been revising the management of concussions in sport.Read More
[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs?
The rising costs are affecting us all, and we need some support from government to cope.Read More
Five people shot and killed by police in Mariannhill, KZN
The cops said one of the gunned down people was a highly sought after criminal in the area, adding that they were still trying to profile the other four deceased.Read More
[IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage
An orphaned baby rhino has been rescued after getting lost and ending up on a private game reserve.Read More
Two SA schools in the running to win World's Best School competition!
Two schools in South Africa have been shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes for 2023.Read More