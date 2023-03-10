Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law'
Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
The proposed bill would have restricted foreign investment in Georgia
-
The bill was scrapped as a result of protests
The ruling party in Georgia proposed a bill which would require non-governmental groups, in particular media companies, to register as foreign agents or pay significant fines if they received more than 20% of their funding from abroad.
I’m pretty sure that most countries rely on a certain degree of foreign investment, so to stop that in its track is a problem right off.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
If enacted, the bill - reminiscent of Russian measures used to silence critics - would have had a significant impact on a number of companies that may have struggled to stay afloat or pay wages.
Protesters holding Georgian and European Union flags took to the streets to demand that this bill be scrapped, chanting "no to the Russian law”.
Police in Tbilisi fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds.
This was obviously terribly important to the good Georgians.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
As a result of this protest, the ruling party did a U-turn on the legislation and will not be restricting foreign investment as it intended.
The law is repelled. Long live free Georgia - and OUR European family. 🇬🇪🇪🇺 The fight for Georgia’s European future continues! pic.twitter.com/RFjlThJUpn' George Melashvili 🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@geomel_ge) March 10, 2023
Listen to the interview for more.
More from World
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?Read More
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit
[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.Read More
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world
The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.Read More
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.Read More
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.Read More
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them
Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.Read More