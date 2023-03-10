What's that stench!? Why Cape Town is not smelling so lekker right now
Lester Kiewit is in conversation with Quentin Hurt, Managing Director (MD) at Skyscape - an air controlling and air monitoring company.
The conversation comes after questionable smells have been lingering in certain areas around the Cape after a sewage pipe burst.
For more detail, listen below:
To recap, some people reported that some parts of Cape Town smell like:
-
Chemicals
-
Rotten eggs
-
Manure
-
A brewery
-
A farm
-
Sick
So, what contributes to a city's smell? The expert said...
It's such a complex issue... odour, you know, I think the humidity of the city, the altitude of the city, even the latitude... contributes to how a city would smell. But locally, industries, restaurants, and things like waste are going to be major sources of waste but they would tend to be much more localized.Quentin Hurt, MD - Skyscape
Hurt says that, while officials spend time around a city's landscape, there aren't many plans around how smells are controlled; they only focus on waste and problematic areas...
There isn't a real body of legislation that deals with odour and the very broad response that people have toward odour and complaints around odour.Quentin Hurt, MD - Skyscape
Can we make putrid stenches more 'aromatic'?
The expert said...
We try to remove that smell at the source and where we can't, we try to treat it with something like activated carbon or try and scrub it. But in order to do that, we have to contain it... once it's out in the environment, it's very difficult to control.Quentin Hurt, MD - Skyscape
And that's the two scents (see what we did there) on weird smells in the city!
