Parking tips for Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo





Visitors are requested to please utilise the P9 parking area in Green Point, accessible via Bill Peters Drive off Beach Road which leads directly into P9, and walk up Vlei Road to the Lifecycle Expo.

Alternatively, visitors are free to use the Myciti service available during the event between 9 and 12 March, by parking at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and using the shuttle to the DHL Stadium.

Image: myciti.org.za

Note, if you are not using MyCiti services for the event, you need have a myconnect card loaded with money for travel.

9 – 10 March 2023

CTICC to Stadium (P3 drop-and-go)

First bus from CTICC: 08:30

Last bus from Stadium: 19:30

11 March 2023

CTICC to Stadium (P3 drop-and-go)

First bus from CTICC: 09:00

Last bus from Stadium: 16:30

12 March 2023

CTICC to Stadium (P3 drop-and-go)

This service can be used to access the start point of the race and to connect between parking in the city centre, the start point at the Grand Parade, and the end point at the Stadium throughout race day.

First bus from Stadium: 09:30

Last bus from Stadium: 18:00

Stadium Station to Thibault to Civic Centre MyCiTi stations

Every 10 minutes: 05:00 to 12:00

Every 20 minutes: 12:00 to 14:00

Every 10 minutes: 14:00 to 18:00

First bus from Stadium: 05:00

Last bus from Stadium: 18:00

To see the full MyCiti schedule, click here.

To see road closures for this weekend, click here.