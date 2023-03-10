



The relaunch of Deal or No Deal South Africa this week has kicked off with some of your favourite celebs raising money for charities close to their hearts.

Fridays' show features Kfm's very own prankster Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson playing for Kensington's Home of the Aged. DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!

To show support, watch Deal or No Deal South Africa tonight on SABC1 at 19:30 pm.

Can't watch tonight?

Don't worry - catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17:30 pm.

We're waiting in anticipation to see if Darren will make the ultimate choice: deal or no deal?

We hope he chooses wisely because the old folk's home is counting on him!

Good luck to our radio legend, we're already proud!

This article first appeared on KFM : Your fave prankster 'Wackhead' plays for charity on Deal or No Deal SA tonight