Your fave prankster 'Wackhead' plays for charity on Deal or No Deal SA tonight
The relaunch of Deal or No Deal South Africa this week has kicked off with some of your favourite celebs raising money for charities close to their hearts.
Fridays' show features Kfm's very own prankster Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson playing for Kensington's Home of the Aged. DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!
To show support, watch Deal or No Deal South Africa tonight on SABC1 at 19:30 pm.
Can't watch tonight?
Don't worry - catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17:30 pm.
We're waiting in anticipation to see if Darren will make the ultimate choice: deal or no deal?
We hope he chooses wisely because the old folk's home is counting on him!
Good luck to our radio legend, we're already proud!
This article first appeared on KFM : Your fave prankster 'Wackhead' plays for charity on Deal or No Deal SA tonight
Source : Deal or No Deal SA
More from Entertainment
Meet 'Drommedaris': the father-daughter duo making music on plastic water drums
After almost emigrating to Florida and facing destitution because of the pandemic - the father-daughter EDM-loving duo was born!Read More
Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'
The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments.Read More
'Gugulethu United We Stand': Gugs dancing group to stun at Cape Town Carnival
Dancers from an after-school project led by music producer and DJ Judy Mkoko make their debut at the iconic event on 18 March.Read More
Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa!
The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible.Read More
'Sex and Pleasure' doccie explores what South Africans get up to in the bedroom
What happens in the bedroom, stays in the bedroom? Not anymore! 'Sex and pleasure' reveals it all.Read More
The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it
The Cape's big wheel isn’t gone, it just relocated, and it opens on 15 March!Read More
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter
Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle.Read More
The Movies with Gayle Edmunds: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.Read More
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday
The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain.Read More