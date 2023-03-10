Your fave prankster 'Wackhead' plays for charity on Deal or No Deal SA tonight

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Day Trip
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet' On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape. 10 March 2023 6:33 PM
How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow – The Grief Handbook author. 10 March 2023 6:30 PM
Parking tips for Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo Here's where you can park around the DHL Stadium Precinct for the Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo. 10 March 2023 3:43 PM
View all Local
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CE... 9 March 2023 4:53 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as M... 9 March 2023 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station? Extending the life of Koeberg Nuclear Power station will provide relief to energy-starved South Africa, but not everyone agrees. 10 March 2023 7:40 AM
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
View all Business
Dominance in the bedroom: how to spice up your love life with power dynamics It has been said that everything in the world is about sex, except sex. Sex is about power. So how can you channel yours? 10 March 2023 4:17 PM
These Cape Town Cycle Tour cyclists are riding for inspirational causes! Irfaan Abrahams cycles to get socks and shoes for school kids. Tim Brink's cause is riding despite a stage four cancer diagnosis. 10 March 2023 4:08 PM
Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole Drilling a borehole is the only true way to save money on your water bill, says 247 Borehole. 10 March 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi Catch episode two of "Running's Lessons for Life", featuring Nontuthuko Mghabi. 10 March 2023 11:14 AM
From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story Pippa Hudson interviews Gerda Steyn, accomplished runner in episode one of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life. 9 March 2023 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Meet 'Drommedaris': the father-daughter duo making music on plastic water drums After almost emigrating to Florida and facing destitution because of the pandemic - the father-daughter EDM-loving duo was born! 10 March 2023 4:13 PM
Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun' The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments. 10 March 2023 3:41 PM
Your fave prankster 'Wackhead' plays for charity on Deal or No Deal SA tonight Kfm's prank master Darren Simpson raises money for Kensington's Home for the Aged tonight at 19:30 pm on SABC1. 10 March 2023 1:54 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
Post pandemic, homeless encampments are on the rise in the US The United States is struggling with the number of homeless encampments reportedly on the rise. 9 March 2023 1:53 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Your fave prankster 'Wackhead' plays for charity on Deal or No Deal SA tonight

10 March 2023 1:54 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Darren “Whackhead” Simpson

Kfm's prank master Darren Simpson raises money for Kensington's Home for the Aged tonight at 19:30 pm on SABC1.

The relaunch of Deal or No Deal South Africa this week has kicked off with some of your favourite celebs raising money for charities close to their hearts.

Fridays' show features Kfm's very own prankster Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson playing for Kensington's Home of the Aged. DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!

To show support, watch Deal or No Deal South Africa tonight on SABC1 at 19:30 pm.

Can't watch tonight?

Don't worry - catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17:30 pm.

We're waiting in anticipation to see if Darren will make the ultimate choice: deal or no deal?

We hope he chooses wisely because the old folk's home is counting on him!

Good luck to our radio legend, we're already proud!


This article first appeared on KFM : Your fave prankster 'Wackhead' plays for charity on Deal or No Deal SA tonight




10 March 2023 1:54 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Darren “Whackhead” Simpson

More from Entertainment

The father-daughter drum duo chats to Pippa Hudson about their come-up.

Meet 'Drommedaris': the father-daughter duo making music on plastic water drums

10 March 2023 4:13 PM

After almost emigrating to Florida and facing destitution because of the pandemic - the father-daughter EDM-loving duo was born!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons - Siebbi.

Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'

10 March 2023 3:41 PM

The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

'Gugulethu United We Stand': Gugs dancing group to stun at Cape Town Carnival

10 March 2023 8:38 AM

Dancers from an after-school project led by music producer and DJ Judy Mkoko make their debut at the iconic event on 18 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa!

9 March 2023 8:45 AM

The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sidelnikov/123rf.com

'Sex and Pleasure' doccie explores what South Africans get up to in the bedroom

8 March 2023 1:08 PM

What happens in the bedroom, stays in the bedroom? Not anymore! 'Sex and pleasure' reveals it all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it

7 March 2023 8:26 AM

The Cape's big wheel isn’t gone, it just relocated, and it opens on 15 March!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter

27 February 2023 10:19 AM

Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' Picture: IMDb

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

26 February 2023 11:15 AM

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi. Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday

26 February 2023 6:48 AM

The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Part of image for Artscape production of "Dreaming Dance in District Six-The Johaar Mosaval Story" @ArtscapeTheatre

Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show

25 February 2023 4:33 PM

Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Extortion rackets are hammering construction sites accross the Western Cape

Local

[WATCH] Memorial service pays tribute to well-loved Mark Pilgrim

Lifestyle

What's that stench!? Why Cape Town is not smelling so lekker right now

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach

10 March 2023 10:11 PM

Iran, Saudi to restore ties in major step for Middle East

10 March 2023 10:08 PM

US jobs data shows economy 'moving in the right direction:' Biden

10 March 2023 10:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA