The Midday Report Express: Did the Tshwane mayor fake court documents?





Leading the way on The Midday Report today is the chaos in Tshwane. The still unanswered question of who exactly is the mayor continues.

After the sudden resignation of former mayor Randall Williams, a new mayor was selected in the person of Cope's Murunwa Makwarela. Now the documentation confirming his legitimacy for the position has been called in question. Makwarela had previously been declared insolvent, a status he disputed, making him ineligible to hold the mayoral office. He presented court documentation confirming his solvency, but the Registrar of the High Court says that that document,"was never issued in our court."

Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Lukhanyo Vanqa.

If this is the case, then it calls a lot into question about the integrity of the Dr Makwarela and also it calls into question many other qualifications that he's presented. Lukhanyo Vanqa, Political Analyst

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The Western Cape Government condemned the Nehawu strike action, this after more hospitals have been affected.

UCT students join the protest actions happening in the country in various higher learning institutions.

Electricians who went to restore power in Ekurhuleni were murdered by residents and the City has condemned this, calling for justice.

