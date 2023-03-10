Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism'

10 March 2023 1:46 PM
by Amy Fraser
Japan
Sushi
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit

"Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 4:39).

Three people, aged 15, 19 and 21, have been arrested in Japan for acts of 'food interference'.

The three, dubbed 'sushi terrorists', were arrested after posting videos of themselves licking soy sauce bottles, licking the end of chopsticks, adding wasabi to dishes that don't need it, and overall 'interfering' with sushi making its rounds on a conveyor belt.

It may not sound like an arrestable offence or an act of terrorism, but the Japanese take their sushi very seriously.

It doesn't feel like terrorism, but boy do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
