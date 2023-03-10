These Cape Town Cycle Tour cyclists are riding for inspirational causes!





Since this weekend marks the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour, Lester Kiewit speaks to two cyclists, Irfaan Abrahams and Tim Brink who are cycling for a cause.

First up, Irfaan Abrahams chats about cycling to help the community he serves.

And Tim Brink chats about his personal cause - hoping to finish the tour after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

To summarise, up first was Irfaan Abrahams - educator and leader of the 'run for school shoes' programme - focusing on raising funds for school shoes and socks for kids in underserved communities.

One way Abrahams raises funds is by cycling for fundraising.

He says he will cycle on a tandem bicycle in this year's Cape Town Cycle Tour to continue raising funds for his cause with his first-time rider and teenage daughter (13) who's also inspired to give back.

On serving his community, Abrahams says:

With everything that's happening all we have to be is blessed that we've got another day to se how we can make a difference in somebody's life because that's what life is about, how you can make a difference in someone else's life. Irfaan Abrahams, Educator and community leader

Abrahams also says that he's also doing this to show the kids he teaches that your circumstances don't become you...

It's also about trying to inspire the kids you're teaching that... no matter what your circumstance, you can make a difference in someone's life... it's not for name and fame. Irfaan Abrahams, educator and community leader

Abrahams' current target is raising 100k to give as many school kids shoes and socks as he can.

So far, he's received help from South African business people and people who just come and 'roll up their sleeves and work' - making him believe that there's 'good out there'.

If you're by the means to help Abrahams get to his 100k target, send him a WhatsApp message: 084 283 9977.

Next up, Tim Brink - his cause is personal as he hopes to finish the race after being diagnosed with stage four cancer...

Brink, former editor of Ride Magazine has been participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour for 40 years.

This year, the ride is personal as cycling in the Cape Town Cycle Tour has been his 'entire life'...

I think I'm probably mentally better off than I am physically, the oncologist looked at me 'skeef' and kind of what the hell are you doing - then said there's no medical reason not to do what you're trying to do. Once she understood the passion I had for this event, it is such a big part of Cape Town and everything else it does for this city is astronomical... the money and the resources that get channeled to areas that don't normally see any money - so for me that's part of it but it's also just a celebration of riding bicycles which... for me for 40 years has not just been part of my life, but my entire life. Tim Brink, Cape Town Cycle Tour veteran

On his managing his cancer, he says it's similar to the riding the tour...

Deal with the stuff you can change and move forward - it's much like trying to survive 109km around the peninsula. It's knowing what you're capable of and working within those parameters. If you end up doing too much, it's going to end up being a disaster. Tim Brink, Cape Town Cycle Tour veteran

Brink has 'doubts' about finishing on Sunday but remains hopeful that he will...

It's easy as a cancer patient to deal with your cancer because it's there, you can't change it, it's more difficult dealing with the unknowns that get thrown at you and other people's expectations... So, I have my doubts about being able to finish on Sunday but there's a huge part of me knowing that I'll be able to do it no matter what. Tim Brink, Cape Town Cycle Tour veteran

What amazing individuals with inspirational stories - if there's one thing that connects both of these stories, it's Abrahams' and Brink's perseverance to leave legacies of hope in others despite their circumstances.

Here's to Abrahams raising that 100k and Brink completing the tour on Sunday.

This article first appeared on KFM : These Cape Town Cycle Tour cyclists are riding for inspirational causes!