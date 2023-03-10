



Aubrey Masango speaks to Vusi Thembekwayo, South African businessman.

Thembekwayo said in an interview that the apartheid government could have found AKA’s killer within 24 hours .

He says his intention was not to amplify the Forbes family’s suffering but to start a conversation.

FILE: Entrepreneur and motival speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. Picture: Vusithembekwayo/Instagram

Speaking on eNCA, Thembekwayo made the statement that if AKA had been killed during apartheid, and the then government wanted to find his killer, they would have done so within 24 hours.

Following the backlash he received for this comment, he says this has made it very clear how difficult it is for South Africans to have difficult conversations and cancel the conversation before we have it.

We do not have to agree but the conversation is important. Vusi Thembekwayo, South African Businessman

He says that he absolutely agrees that apartheid was a crime against humanity, and the effects of this are still felt and seen today.

However, he says that you can acknowledge it was a fundamentally evil system, and also acknowledge where its capabilities were, without that equating to support for the system.

If you pretend the capabilities of your enemy away, and mask them as evil and nothing else, you live in the false pretense that, because that enemy no longer has the power they had, their evil does not manifest. Vusi Thembekwayo, South African Businessman

He says that the apartheid system and white supremacy is not only evil, but also capable enough to find ways to manifest that evil, and if we just stop at calling it evil, without registering its capabilities, it gives it power.

Thembekwayo says it was not his intention to amplify the pain that the Forbes family is experiencing and offers his condolences.

