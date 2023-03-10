Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'
Yes!
Sharon Vonne Stone is 65 years old today and you'd never tell - she aged like fine wine, baby!
Stone posted this cute baby picture of herself as a tribute to her special day...
If you didn't know, Stone was an American actress - typically known for playing femme fatales roles, women of mystery on film and television, and she's just an overall Hollywood icon who's earned a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award nomination.
So, of course, we can't let this moment pass without celebrating her legendary career moves:
1) Basic Instinct (1992)
So, if you didn't know who she was, you might know now because of this movie.
Stone came to international attention for this erotic thriller.
2) Casino (1995)
Remember the accolades we mentioned before?
Stone garnered most of them because of this one as she plays a saucy love interest.
3) Sliver (1993)
After playing a seductive novelist in this one, Stone became a Hollywood 'sex icon' - she also posed nude for Playboy at 32 years old which might have contributed to this status.
4) Total Recall (1990)
Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Stone in this one only to terminate it - in the best way!
5) Intersection (1994)
Richard Gere and Sharon Stone teamed up for this one and it was explosive... to say the least.
Yes... Stone is considered a 90s icon and 29 years later... her work is still legendary with some featured on Netflix while she ages gracefully!
Here's to Stone's 65th year around the sun!
This article first appeared on KFM : Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:SharonStoneBerlinale.jpg
More from Entertainment
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hits from yesteryear.Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years
Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.Read More
The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI
This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.Read More