Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'

10 March 2023 3:41 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
celebrity news
Sharon Stone
Birthdays

The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments.

Yes!

Sharon Vonne Stone is 65 years old today and you'd never tell - she aged like fine wine, baby!

Stone posted this cute baby picture of herself as a tribute to her special day...

If you didn't know, Stone was an American actress - typically known for playing femme fatales roles, women of mystery on film and television, and she's just an overall Hollywood icon who's earned a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award nomination.

So, of course, we can't let this moment pass without celebrating her legendary career moves:

1) Basic Instinct (1992)

So, if you didn't know who she was, you might know now because of this movie.

Stone came to international attention for this erotic thriller.

2) Casino (1995)

Remember the accolades we mentioned before?

Stone garnered most of them because of this one as she plays a saucy love interest.

3) Sliver (1993)

After playing a seductive novelist in this one, Stone became a Hollywood 'sex icon' - she also posed nude for Playboy at 32 years old which might have contributed to this status.

4) Total Recall (1990)

Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Stone in this one only to terminate it - in the best way!

5) Intersection (1994)

Richard Gere and Sharon Stone teamed up for this one and it was explosive... to say the least.

Yes... Stone is considered a 90s icon and 29 years later... her work is still legendary with some featured on Netflix while she ages gracefully!

Here's to Stone's 65th year around the sun!

Happy Birthday GIFfrom Happy GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'




