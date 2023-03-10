'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'
John Maytham interviews Stanley Malematja, Attorney for the Centre for Child Law.
On Thursday, history repeated itself after the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape.
Almost nine years ago, Michael Komape, a Grade R pupil, drowned in a pit toilet at his school in Chebeng village, Limpopo.
Unfortunately, here we are again...another family is also sitting down without their young one, because the Department of Basic Education is dragging its feet when it comes to eradicating pit toilets.Stanley Malematja, Attorney for the Centre for Child Law
Malematja says that this evokes a sense of anger.
Another life has been lost, because someone within the Department of Education refuses to do their job, and someone within the Department doesn't understand the Constitutional right of basic sanitation.Stanley Malematja, Attorney for the Centre for Child Law
We have a child who dies due to government incompetency, government failure to abide by court order.Stanley Malematja, Attorney for the Centre for Child Law
According to Section 28 of the Constitution, every matter involving a child needs to be dealt with ensuring that the safety and well-being of the child is of the highest priority, he adds.
In every matter involving a child, we need to ensure that the child's best interests are of paramount importance.Stanley Malematja, Attorney for the Centre for Child Law
Malematja says that he doesn't know what else needs to be done for the Department of Education to grasp the importance and acknowledgement of child-centred decision making.
in 2018, President Ramaphosa and the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga launched the Sanitation Appropriate for Safe Education (SAFE), with the primary objective of replacing basic pit toilets with appropriate sanitation.
Malematja says that they're putting out 'flowery' presentations, without keeping their word and doing something about the problem at hand.
Following the Komape vs Minister of Basic Education court case, the Limpopo High Court made it clear that the Limpopo Department of Basic Education needed to provide a revised plan and report on the progress taken to eradicate pit toilets in public schools.
When Malematja reached out to these schools, what he heard compared what the Department had claimed to do, were two very different things, says Malematja.
Their pace is just so slow, what they're saying does not translate with what people are seeing on the ground.Stanley Malematja, Attorney for the Centre for Child Law
Malematja says that if the government was taking their jobs seriously and respecting the Constitution, we wouldn't be talking about this today.
The right to life is a pillar of all rights.Stanley Malematja, Attorney for the Centre for Child Law
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
