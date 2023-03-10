Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach

10 March 2023 8:11 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Desiree Ellis
2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup
2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations
#MSW

Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 for the very first time.

Banyana Banyana head coach, Desiree Ellis says that 2023 is the year for women in sport and that she is looking forward to the standards of all women’s sport reaching new heights.

Banyana themselves will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 for the very first time.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ellis said has improved vastly since the days when she represented the national team in the 1990's.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

This is the year for women in sport. I am excited to see women raising their hands and being at the forefront. The generations that has come before have worked hard for this generation and this generation must work hard for the next one as well.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach.

Things in football have definitely changed for the better. When I was playing, we only got a R300 win bonus and had to have a full time job as well being available to play for your country. The USA and Nigeria had the same struggles as us in the beginning but the standards are always improving and everything about women’s sport has changed.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach.
Robert Marawa in studio. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Robert Marawa in studio. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

With South Africa aiming to bid for the rights to host the World Cup in 2027, Ellis believes that the standards in the Super League need to improve and that the league must become professional.

For us to get better we need the league to become pro. We have a lot of qualified coaches that have played a huge role in women’s football and even though our league is not professional we have shown we can compete on the world stage.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach.

The professional teams train week in, week out and that makes such a difference. You see it with some of our players that play overseas. There is a change in attitude and mentality amongst those players. The league has improved every year but there’s not enough competitive games where the intensity is that of international standards. Players aren’t exposed to that regularly.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach.
Desiree Ellis and Robert Marawa. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Desiree Ellis and Robert Marawa. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Ellis is a three-time African Women’s Coach of the Year and despite turning 60-years-old this month, she says she has no plans of slowing down.

Coaches never retire because there is always so much work to do. I don’t work alone, the staff I have behind me are amazing and the players make it easier with their mentality and attitude. I am grateful for how far I have come and the opportunities that I have earned over the years.

Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana Head Coach.

Watch the full interview with Desiree Ellis below:


This article first appeared on 947 : '2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach




