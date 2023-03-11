Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend





Cape Town Cycle Tour. Simon's Town. Website Image.

Despite Cape Town's rainy weather, there's still loads to do in the Mother City this weekend.

If you're an art aficionado, then pop in for a visit at Frederike Stokhuyzen’s exhibition 'The Art of Living Graciously' at the Cape Gallery, running for the next three weeks.

She's a contemporary artist, with a keen eye on landscapes.

I try to bring out the good part of nature. This is for anyone who enjoys looking at art. Frederike Stokhuyzen, artist

I've got photos of me with a pencil at the age of two. Paintings been my entire existence. I come from a family of painters. It might sound terribly, but to me it's so exciting. Frederike Stokhuyzen, artist

The most interesting poets are often found at an open mic. If you're brave enough to give a voice to your written word, then pop in at the Open Mic Poetry on Saturday at 2.30pm at Collect Me A Story at 354 Albert Road in Woodstock.

We welcome both novice and established poets. It's a really warm environment and we encourage anyone to come out. It's a wonderful space and a wonderful community. Kiva Farah, organiser

The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour, the biggest timed bike race in the world, will be held on Sunday, 12 March.

Thousands of professional and amateur cyclists have converged in the Mother City for the 109km race.

Organisers have advised that small children be kept off the roads.

Be cognizant of traffic which will affect most routes across the city.

We encourage people to get out and watch the race. It's part of what makes this event so fantastic... the support that the residents of Cape Town give the cyclists as they head around the peninsula. David Bellairs, Cape Town Cycle Tour event director

