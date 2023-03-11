Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Despite Cape Town's rainy weather, there's still loads to do in the Mother City this weekend.
If you're an art aficionado, then pop in for a visit at Frederike Stokhuyzen’s exhibition 'The Art of Living Graciously' at the Cape Gallery, running for the next three weeks.
She's a contemporary artist, with a keen eye on landscapes.
I try to bring out the good part of nature. This is for anyone who enjoys looking at art.Frederike Stokhuyzen, artist
I've got photos of me with a pencil at the age of two. Paintings been my entire existence. I come from a family of painters. It might sound terribly, but to me it's so exciting.Frederike Stokhuyzen, artist
The most interesting poets are often found at an open mic. If you're brave enough to give a voice to your written word, then pop in at the Open Mic Poetry on Saturday at 2.30pm at Collect Me A Story at 354 Albert Road in Woodstock.
We welcome both novice and established poets. It's a really warm environment and we encourage anyone to come out. It's a wonderful space and a wonderful community.Kiva Farah, organiser
The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour, the biggest timed bike race in the world, will be held on Sunday, 12 March.
Thousands of professional and amateur cyclists have converged in the Mother City for the 109km race.
Organisers have advised that small children be kept off the roads.
Be cognizant of traffic which will affect most routes across the city.
We encourage people to get out and watch the race. It's part of what makes this event so fantastic... the support that the residents of Cape Town give the cyclists as they head around the peninsula.David Bellairs, Cape Town Cycle Tour event director
Scroll up to listen to more information on the above events.
Source : https://www.capetowncycletour.com/blog/iconic-spots-along-the-cape-town-cycle-tour-route-4/
More from Local
Slippery trails, landslides, rockfalls... Be careful out there, hikers!
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the condition of Cape hiking and biking trails as a series of cold fronts hits.Read More
[WATCH] Three men rescued from Cape Town canal as flood waters surge
The City's Fire and Rescue Services had to attach a rope pulley system to the rescue craft to get the men out.Read More
Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia
Zelensky welcomed the delegation of African heads of state and government representing the African leaders peace mission to Ukraine and Russia on Friday.Read More
Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain
Upon arrival on Thursday afternoon, Polish authorities refused for the group to leave the aircraft, disputing the paperwork they provided for weapons on board.Read More
Amnesty Intl: SA youth need better opportunities to contribute to economy
Amnesty International South Africa said that despite the uprising in 1976, the youth in the country continues to deal with an unequal education system that denies them better employment opportunities,Read More
A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23
Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She earned her PhD at the age of 23, making her the youngest woman in Africa to do so.Read More
Shoprite Group opens doors for job seekers
John Maytham speaks to Dr Leigh Adams, head of group talent and learning solutions for the Shoprite Group, about their invitation to South African youth to apply for specialist training and educational programmes.Read More
African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day
Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.Read More
Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.Read More
More from Entertainment
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hits from yesteryear.Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years
Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.Read More
The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI
This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.Read More