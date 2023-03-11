SA’s mental health wellness needs better funding
In the face of a mental health pandemic in South Africa, the share of the national public health budget allocated to mental healthcare is not only woefully inadequate but could be better invested in prevention and care at primary healthcare and community level.
That's the view of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop), following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 Budget tabled two weeks ago.
Sasop said it's concerning that mental healthcare continues to be under-funded while common mental health conditions including anxiety and depression are on the rise.
About one in three South Africans will suffer from a mental illness in their lifetime, mostly depression and anxiety. 75% of people in South Africa don't have access to any kind of evidence-based treatments in mental health care. This leads to lots of suffering and decreased earning potential.Dr. Kate Mawson, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
We are Sasop are very concerned about that speech as it doesn't look as if we can turn around that treatment gap.Dr. Kate Mawson, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Post pandemic, mental health issues such as anxiety and depression have become far more prevalent.
We're sitting with a system where the budget is still being inefficiently spent on the small degree of people with severe mental illness. Most of the budget is locked up on in-patient care in specialist units for people with severe mental illness. That means people with common illnesses have little access to good mental healthcare in the places that are most accessible for them.Dr. Kate Mawson, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
