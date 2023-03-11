Water safe to drink in CPT's deep south - City lifts boil notice





Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town has lifted the precautionary boil notice it issued on Thursday for parts of the deep south, saying the water there is safe for use again.

Residents had been warned to boil tap water before drinking or cooking.

The City says the latest sampling results indicate that water quality is compliant with national quality standards.

The warning had affected the following areas:

Noordhoek

Redhill

Simon's Town

Sun Valley

Kommetjie

Ocean View

Scarborough

Masiphumelele

Glencairn

The City notes that remedial measures were implemented immediately after water quality had been found not to be compliant, and the affected pipes were flushed and disinfected.

A task team has determined that the likely cause was cross-contamination of the samples and not related to contamination of source water.

Further investigations are planned to assess the root cause in order to prevent a re-occurrence.