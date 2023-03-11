'Don't try that nonsense in Cape Town': Mayor warns EFF about planned shutdown
The EFF is planning a shutdown across South Africa on 20 March and the City of Cape Town is having none of it.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has warned the party that it will be "business as usual" in the Mother City.
"We'll do what it takes to make sure that kids get to school on time, that workers can get to work, that our economy can keep running."
Cape Town is focused on growing the economy to get more people into jobs & will not allow violence to disrupt this.
We will be open for business as usual. Those responsible for violence will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/bRvRrrIpYC
The EFF had earlier delivered "National Shutdown letters" to entities and authorities in Cape Town, including the Mayor.
The party is organising marches across South Africa against loadshedding and wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
Mayor Hill-Lewis said the focus in Cape Town is on moving the economy forward and getting people into employment.
To those of you who think it's a good idea to try and organise a national shutdown, our economy is already brought to its knees by loadshedding, corruption, and so much else. What you are doing is hurting... businesses, workers, even more - exactly the opposite of what you claim to stand for.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
"Don't be stupid... and and don't try that nonsense in Cape Town" he warned.
"Here we are building for the future, we are moving forward, we are getting people into work and out of poverty."
"We don't have time for a national shutdown and we'll make sure it doesn't happen here."
Source : https://twitter.com/geordinhl/status/1634203543530790913
