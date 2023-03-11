How small businesses can bring hope to the economy





Loadshedding is hammering small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in South Africa, with hundreds of small businesses being forced to close their doors.

The sector has been devastated by the power crisis, with many businesses unable to afford alternative power sources and simply ceasing trading during power outages.

With an unemployment rate of 32.7% and 700 000 youth applying for social relief grants, the SMME sector is a critical economic driver.

Edge Growth business development manager Nabeela Vally talks about the current challenges facing SMMEs.

There are about 2.6 million micro and small to medium enterprises in South Africa. In 2018, their contribution was 18% but now their contribution is 40%. This tells us that small businesses are high job creators. Nabeela Vally, Edge Growth business development manager

Small businesses are also community builders. They contribute to the church or support the local support soccer team. So small businesses are contributing to the larger unemployment problem we have in South Africa. Nabeela Vally, Edge Growth business development manager

As businesses buckle under the tough economic climate, entrepreneurs need access to skills that matter.

This includes investment readiness, to access funding to help grow their business.

There needs to be an understanding of financing... relevant for where they are at in their journey. So there must be short term funding for invoice factoring that helps them deliver on contracts. Then they need medium term capital to help them keep the lights on. Then they need long term capital, for those who want to expand their business. And that's what we're doing...trying to scale these businesses for impact. Nabeela Vally, Edge Growth business development manager

It's difficult for us to find hope currently, But there is still hope in the South African entrepreneurial eco-system and they just need our trust, confidence and support. Nabeela Vally, Edge Growth business development manager

This article first appeared on 702 : How small businesses can bring hope to the economy