Dogfight organiser gets suspended sentence, declared unfit to own any animal





The Cape of Good Hope has reported what it says is a win in its ongoing battle with dogfighting.

45-year-old Rupert Alberts was sentenced this week to 18 months imprisonment suspended for 5 years after being found guilty on charges of animal fighting.

He was also declared unfit to own or be in charge of any animal.

One of three men arrested in a joint SPCA/City of Cape Town sting operation in Atlantis pleaded guilty on charges of animal fighting. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Alberts was one of three suspects arrested back in October 2021 at a dogfighting event in Saxonsea, Atlantis.

He pleaded guilty to charges of animal fighting in terms of Section 2A of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, the SPCA says.

“We will fight until the very end for justice to be served for the animals we serve and protect" said SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.

Dogfighting is cruel and barbaric and has no place in our modern society. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The SPCA thanked everyone who comes forward to report instances of animal fighting, saying this takes immense courage.

"Courage and the bravery to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves are the two most powerful weapons we have in our dogfighting arsenal."

In response to a question on social media about why the perpetrator got a suspended sentence, the SPCA noted that sentencing is in the hands of the judicial system.

We have to remember that even if a sentence is suspended, this is a man who now has a criminal record. Any violations will see him imprisoned. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The SPCA says it paid a R5 000 reward to the informant after this successful prosecution.

As a standard practice, we pay a R5 000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of perpetrators. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

WARNING: The images in the post below could be triggering