Getting inked? Artists from 22 countries available at Tattoo Convention

The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC) takes place this year in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

It's on in Joburg at the 1Fox precinct in Newtown from 24-26 March, and in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront from 31 March to 1 April.

Archive: Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Zain Johnson chats to organiser and co-founder of the SAITC, Romy van Tonder.

She says the aim of the Convention is to bring together tattooists from many countries across the world, with South African representation too, of course.

In Cape Town we gather at the Waterfront annually around the end of March and we're debuting in Johannesburg in Newtown... The purpose of our event is to gather our community under one roof and share our love for tattooing. Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention

The artists have an enormous variety of different styles... and it's really about learning more about tattooing... for tattooers to have an amazing place where they can meet like-minded artists who are dedicating their lives to this craft. Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention

Quite a few cities are represented by the South African contingent of tattoo artists van Tonder says.

The visiting tattooists are from countries ranging from the US to Germany, Russia and Thailand.

Asked about current trends, van Tonder notes that getting inked involves a very personal choice.

Clients quite often want portraits of pets that have died or the names people they care about, like family members.

For people that don't have that many tattoos it's a big decision. It's often an emotional thing. People have got a story, and there's a lot of energy exchanged in that process. Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention

Van Tonder cautions that getting a tattoo is a commitment and you should take your time about making a decision.

Also "whatever you do, go to a reputable tattoo artist that's going to do a good job."

Some people will come in who have no tattoos and then they want to get one on their face. That's something that a professional artist will advise against... Not all tattoo shops care about that level of respect for the culture and the industry and you will find someone, somewhere that might do it... and it is not common best practice. Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention

Our standard at the Convention is very, very high. Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention

Find detailed information on the upcoming International Tattoo Convention at<a><a href="https://www.southafricantattooconvention.com/">southafricantattooconvention.</a><wbr>[com](https://www.southafricantattooconvention.com/)</a>.

