SEE pics of 'zombie' William and Kate wax figures freaking out the Internet
The Duke and Duchess of Windsor are known as an attractive couple.
But images of Prince William and Princess Catherine currently doing the rounds on social media are anything but.
A video and photos of their wax figures at a museum in Poland (apparently the Krakow Wax Museum) are being described as "creepy", and making them look like "zombies".
"Come with me to the worst wax museum in Poland" intones the narrator as the clip starts showing a range of ghastly wax figures of famous people
Watch the TikTok video here (Kate and William at 00:47).
"They look like their bodies were just lifted out of the Titanic," quips British comic James Corden on his popular talk show. (skip to 05:37 on the video)
And Tweeps were not far behind.
Have y’all seen these wax figures if William & Kate?! The gasp I gusped!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7OfOdzUDrl' alien church girl is heated (@SaintNeauxbody) March 6, 2023
🤣🤣 There's a reason this is called "the worst wax museum in Poland." I think it might be the worst wax museum in the world.' Sheila Singhal (@sheilasinghal) March 11, 2023
This is like a real-life version of asking an AI bot to draw a famous person for you.https://t.co/yY7ajtmAiA' Scott MacCallum (@ScottMacCallum7) March 11, 2023
Princess Kate and Prince William….as zombies.' Diz Trafton (@diz_trafton) March 9, 2023
