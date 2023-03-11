Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go'
Zain Johnson chats to Cape Town's Paxton Fielies on Weekend Breakfast.
Cape Town's Paxton Fielies was just a teenager when she entered Idols SA and emerged the winner of Season 13 in 2017.
Her career has taken off since then and 'Paxton' has just released a new single.
Zain Johnson gets an update from the talented songstress on Weekend Breakfast.
She says the Idols win at such a young age was a drastic change.
I was 17 when I won, and 16 when I entered... and just being able to perform for millions of people every week, in itself was a win and getting to share my gift with people, that in itself was enough for me...Paxton Fielies, Singer
...but going from performing Instagram covers to now having my own album out and a potential second out soon, that is crazy, especially as a coloured girl from Bishop Lavis...Paxton Fielies, Singer
While people assume she's moved on, she still lives in Bishop Lavis, Paxton says.
"Cape Town is my home, it's where my heart is!"
Everyone is so loving and supportive and so patient with me. Everybody has been receiving the single well as wellPaxton Fielies, Singer
Paxton had been a bit anxious about the release of new single "Touch and Go" and how it would be received after a hiatus of two years.
So far she says though, everything has been "amazing".
The song was inspired by a conversation with a friend, Paxton explains.
It was about how weird dating can be when you're in this phase where you are a young professional and you're trying to work on your goals and your dreams... you don't have time to waste and people might not be so aligned with you.Paxton Fielies, Singer
That led to other funny conversations and we decided to write about and channel that energy into a song. That's how 'Touch and Go' was born.Paxton Fielies, Singer
Fans can look forward Fielies releasing more music this year.
She says the studio is where she feels at home, and even more so on stage.
I feel like I'm in the best space I've ever been creatively, and I want to channel all of that into my music and take advantage of it.Paxton Fielies, Singer
Listen to "Touch and Go" in the clip below:
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Paxton
Source : Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News
[WATCH] Three men rescued from Cape Town canal as flood waters surge
The City's Fire and Rescue Services had to attach a rope pulley system to the rescue craft to get the men out.Read More
Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia
Zelensky welcomed the delegation of African heads of state and government representing the African leaders peace mission to Ukraine and Russia on Friday.Read More
Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain
Upon arrival on Thursday afternoon, Polish authorities refused for the group to leave the aircraft, disputing the paperwork they provided for weapons on board.Read More
Amnesty Intl: SA youth need better opportunities to contribute to economy
Amnesty International South Africa said that despite the uprising in 1976, the youth in the country continues to deal with an unequal education system that denies them better employment opportunities,Read More
A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23
Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She earned her PhD at the age of 23, making her the youngest woman in Africa to do so.Read More
Shoprite Group opens doors for job seekers
John Maytham speaks to Dr Leigh Adams, head of group talent and learning solutions for the Shoprite Group, about their invitation to South African youth to apply for specialist training and educational programmes.Read More
African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day
Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.Read More
Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.Read More
