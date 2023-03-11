[WATCH] No-one but NSRI camera operator spots kid caught in rip current





Every summer the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is called out to help swimmers swept away by rip currents off the Cape coast.

Sometimes their crews can act in time to save a life; sometimes they have to report the tragic news of a drowning.

No-one spots a kid caught in a rip current but an NSRI Safety Camera operator, who saves his life. @SeaRescue

This week the NSRI released the actual footage of a 10-year-old caught in a rip current and how only the keen eye of their Beach Safety Camera operator managed to spot him at a busy beach and save his life. (The beach is not specified)

The clip ends with this appeal:

Please always watch your loved ones near any water.

Watch the rescue video below, followed by another which explains just how rip currents work:

"Learn how to spot them, escape them and help others trapped in them safely. Be wise, don't let rip currents claim lives."