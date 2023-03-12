SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27
Yet another South African hip hop artist has died an untimely death.
Popular rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, known as Costa Titch, collapsed on Saturday night at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
Videos posted on social media showed the artist rapping on stage, before falling to the floor.
There's no official statement yet on his death.
The 27-year-old hails from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.
Titch made his name as a dancer before becoming a rapper.
The award-winning artist has had multiple hits, including 'Big Flexa' and his Nkalakatha remix, featuring the late AKA and Riky Rick.
The rapper created his unique flavour by rapping in isiZulu and had a love for African languages.
He recently signed a record deal with Konvict Record, owned by Sengalese artist Akon.
In November, Titch rocked the crowds with his massive energy at the Galaxy 947 Move festival.
His death has shocked the music industry as it follows the recent murder of hip-hop giant Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and the apparent suicide of Ricky Rick.
Tributes from fans have been streaming in on social media.
This article first appeared on 947 : SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27
Source : https://twitter.com/costatitchworld/status/1605483377246629889
More from Local
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023
On Fathers' Day, Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Terence Mentor, Koketso Sachane and Jonathan Hoffenberg on the challenges facing fathers today.Read More
New Encounters doccie looks at Bredasdorp after Anene Booysen's death
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to film director Julia Jaki about her documentary Dorpie, which airs at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival.Read More
Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest
Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter right now.Read More
DA to submit parliamentary questions on cost of 'shambolic' Russia-Ukraine trip
A South African delegation that was sent over was first detained at the Warsaw Chopin airport for 26 hours because of a dispute over weapons on board their plane. Later the plane was barred from flying over Hungarian airspace so they could get to Russia.Read More
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?
The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.Read More
Slippery trails, landslides, rockfalls... Be careful out there, hikers!
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the condition of Cape hiking and biking trails as a series of cold fronts hits.Read More
[WATCH] Three men rescued from Cape Town canal as flood waters surge
The City's Fire and Rescue Services had to attach a rope pulley system to the rescue craft to get the men out.Read More
Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia
Zelensky welcomed the delegation of African heads of state and government representing the African leaders peace mission to Ukraine and Russia on Friday.Read More
More from Entertainment
Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest
Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter right now.Read More
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hits from yesteryear.Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years
Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.Read More