How to strengthen your career prospects in age of AI
We've all heard about ChatGPT, one of the major developments in artificial intelligence chatbots.
While ChatGPT has revolutionized how people interact with the world, there are concerns about its use in the workspace.
Many companies are using AI to improve productivity and the bottom line, but it's also created uncertainty for employees about their career prospects.
Will AI lead to the attrition of certain jobs going forward?
And what does it mean for employees trying to adapt to the fast-paced world of AI?
Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global chats more about how to strengthen your career prospects in the age of artificial intelligence.
The World Economic Forum has said technology will displace 85 million jobs worldwide, but create 97 million new ones, which is a net positive of 12 million. It's going to enhance skills positions and allow employers to be more efficient and productive.Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global
Manuel or repetitive jobs that could be automated are most in danger.
However, there's still a creative, communication and human element that can't be duplicated.
In the medical space for example, there's been a growth in diagnostic AI, but it's still not fit for purpose.
There's still so many things yet to be discovered and we run the risk of applying preceding knowledge onto some really new problems. AI has been there for a long time, but it's just more accessible.Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global
Access to artificial intelligence has been democratized.
From being used mostly by developers and data scientists, AI has spread to a larger user base.
Previously it was under lock and key and in the IP of companies. So we really shouldn't be afraid of being automated but rather how we can use AI to enhance the jobs we really do. We won't be replaced just yet as we still need human connection. But how can we use it to make ourselves more efficient and productive?Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188927896_3d-rendering-blue-robotic-assistant-or-artificial-intelligence-robot-connect-with-human.html?vti=m4z4ieyfk4zaayqz4s-1-50
More from Local
Slippery trails, landslides, rockfalls... Be careful out there, hikers!
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the condition of Cape hiking and biking trails as a series of cold fronts hits.Read More
[WATCH] Three men rescued from Cape Town canal as flood waters surge
The City's Fire and Rescue Services had to attach a rope pulley system to the rescue craft to get the men out.Read More
Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia
Zelensky welcomed the delegation of African heads of state and government representing the African leaders peace mission to Ukraine and Russia on Friday.Read More
Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain
Upon arrival on Thursday afternoon, Polish authorities refused for the group to leave the aircraft, disputing the paperwork they provided for weapons on board.Read More
Amnesty Intl: SA youth need better opportunities to contribute to economy
Amnesty International South Africa said that despite the uprising in 1976, the youth in the country continues to deal with an unequal education system that denies them better employment opportunities,Read More
A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23
Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She earned her PhD at the age of 23, making her the youngest woman in Africa to do so.Read More
Shoprite Group opens doors for job seekers
John Maytham speaks to Dr Leigh Adams, head of group talent and learning solutions for the Shoprite Group, about their invitation to South African youth to apply for specialist training and educational programmes.Read More
African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day
Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.Read More
Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.Read More