Help Fred Damons reach the Males National Netball Championships

A Cape Flats netball player is determined to make his mark at the Males National Netball Championships in Rustenburg in April.

Fred Damons, 26, hails from Lavender Hill, where he was first introduced to the sport by his mother, also a netball player.

But the star player is facing a huge financial hurdle and will need to raise R6000 to get to the tournament.

Damons has had Western Cape colours for the past three years.

He says while the sport is female dominated, mens' netball is an ever-growing sport.

In 2019, we won gold as at the provincial championships. For a long time, there was a Western Province male team but there wasn't that much exposure. So I think for the upcoming World Cup, there will be more exposure for the males. Fred Damons, WP Men’s Netball team player

Mens' netball particularly strong in Kwa-Zulu Natal, where there is a super league, which has been a catalyst for up-and-coming male talent.

Damons is extremely passionate about the sport and has been a coach for the past 13 years.

I work at Bergvliet primary with about 30 children from 9 to 13 years old. I feel the development in netball must get its foundation in primary school. Fred Damons, WP Men’s Netball team player

Despite the odds, Damons is determined to play in the Males Championship.

While the netball federation is unable to sponsor his trip, he's taken it upon himself to raise funds.

This means so much to me as a person from Lavender Hill. I don't know where I'd be without netball. Growing up with netball took me out of the area and took my life to a new place, where I feel I'm important and can show off my skills. Fred Damons, WP Men’s Netball team player

To support Damons to get to Rustenberg, contact his coach on 082 952 3102.

