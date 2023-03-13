Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time
The Oscars - the biggest night in motion pictures - took place on Sunday (12 March).
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the evening was filled with star-studded A-list actors and actresses hoping to take home the win for their nominated categories.
Here's a full list of the Oscar winners for each category:
Best picture:
Nominations:
Everything Everywhere All at Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Winner:
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor:
Nominations:
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler, Elvis
Winner:
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best actress
Nominations:
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Winner:
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor in a supporting role
Nominations:
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Winner:
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actress in a supporting role
Nominations:
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Winner:
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
Nominations:
Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Winner:
Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best original song
Nominations:
Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Winner:
Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best original score
Nominations:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Winner:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best makeup and hair-styling
Nominations:
The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Winner:
The Whale
Best costume design
Nominations:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Winner:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best cinematography
Nominations:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Winner:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best original screenplay
Nominations:
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tar
Winner:
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best adapted screenplay
Nominations:
Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Winner:
Women Talking
Best sound
Nominations:
Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Elvis
Winner:
Top Gun: Maverick
Best film editing
Nominations:
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Winner:
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best production design
Nominations:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Winner:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best visual effects
Nominations:
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Winner:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best international feature
Nominations:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Winner:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best animated feature
Nominations:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Winner:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Best documentary feature
Nominations:
Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Winner:
Navalny
Best live action short
Nominations:
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Winner:
An Irish Goodbye
Best documentary short
Nominations:
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Winner:
The Elephant Whisperers
Best animated short
Nominations:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Winner:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
And that's a wrap!
If one movie should make your watch list, it should be the night's winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Congrats to all the talented A-listers who continue to entertain us on the screens!
